Would it make sense for the Nets to trade for Julius Randle?

The Brooklyn Nets have been one of the teams that could be dabbling in the trade market if they decide to speed up their rebuilding process. One of the players that has been a key part of Brooklyn’s trade speculation is Mikal Bridges and who he’s traded for could be from a rival team.

There have been some people within the NBA space that have suggested that the Nets should trade for New York Knicks forward Julius Randle in exchange for Bridges. This speculation is less evident at the time of this writing than it was just less than 24 hours ago with Fred Katz of The Athletic reporting that the Knicks are “not trying to” trade Randle.

While the Knicks would love to acquire Bridges, as one every other team in the NBA, the important part to remember about this trade speculation is what each other would be able to offer. Presumably, the Knicks would be offering Randle along with some draft picks to bring Bridges to New York and the Knicks have a solid amount of draft capital to offer as well.

In a recent mock trade by Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report, the Knicks would be getting Bridges and the Nets would be getting Randle, 2024 first-round pick (via Dallas Mavericks), 2025 first-round pick (unprotected), 2025 second-round pick (via Brooklyn Nets), 2027 second-round pick.

With the news of the Knicks not looking to trade Randle, this trade speculation could be all for nothing unless New York has a change of heart in Randle being the second-best player for a Knicks franchise looking to make it past the second round of the playoffs next season.

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire