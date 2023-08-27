Would it make sense for the Boston Celtics to sign Michael Carter-Williams?

Would it make sense for the Boston Celtics to add the 2014 NBA Rookie of the Year Michael Carter-Williams to the team ahead of the 2023-24 season? The Celtics have reportedly been focusing on wing depth options in recent weeks to fill one of their two regular and one two way roster slots, but a case can be made that the team needs more ball handling in the absence of veteran point guard Marcus Smart.

And just such a case is made by Sports Illustrated’s Ben Stinar, who recently pointed to Carter-Williams as “a capable facilitator” for Boston to sign for that reason.

“Last year, the former Syracuse star played in four games for the Orlando Magic and averaged 4.3 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 42.9% from the field and 33.3% from the 3-point range,” writes Stinar.

☘️New episode of @CelticsLab on YouTube ☘️ Projecting the ‘23-24 Boston Celtics season w/@TrevorHass , we predict how Boston's next title run will go and get caught up on news. 📺: https://t.co/IXbYkyLEmL Sponsored by: @FDSportsbook pic.twitter.com/GUfZ9veyPo — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) August 27, 2023

While Carter-Williams’ per-36 minutes stats do hint at a solid facilitator in the minutes that the Syracuse alum has been on the court, his lack of playing time for a rebuilding club like the Magic plus frequent injury issues do not scream that this is a match made in heaven, nor does his relatively poor shooting numbers.

The possibility of it working out as a potential deep bench option is not out of the question, but a player with a more established track record like Austin Rivers, Kendrick Nunn, Ish Smith, or Terence Davis would all be safer options for Boston to pursue.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire