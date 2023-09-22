Would it make sense for the Boston Celtics to sign Austin Rivers?

The Boston Celtics are considering filling their final open roster spot with veteran help, and Austin Rivers is looking for a team to play for next season. Would a signing of the son of the coach who helped Boston win its 2008 title make sense?

Rivers recently spoke to team president Brad Stevens and the Celtics about the possibility of joining the team, which he revealed on an episode of the Bill Simmons podcast. While nothing is confirmed, Rivers remains open to the opportunity. The veteran point guard has had a solid NBA career, known for his shooting ability and defensive skills. Although he may not make a massive impact, he could provide valuable depth to the Celtics’ roster if the team makes moves that open up backcourt time.

Rivers’ willingness to play a flexible role and his playoff experience make him a potential candidate for the Celtics’ last roster spot.

CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning talked us through the potential signing of Rivers on a recent episode of the “Garden Report” podcast; check it out in the clip embedded above.

