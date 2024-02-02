Sensational sophomore LB Taurean York representing Texas A&M at SEC Football Leadership Council

Despite entering only his true sophomore season, Texas A&M linebacker Taurean York‘s leadership abilities are very prominent.

Members of the Aggies Athletics Department must agree because on Thursday it was announced that York would be Texas A&M’s representative at the SEC Football Leadership Council that’s being held on Friday and Saturday at the conference’s headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama.

According to an Aggies news release, the council will meet to discuss agenda items that include a meeting with SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey, a review of NCAA and SEC legislative items, a conversation with SEC Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Katie O’Neal and engagement with football officials on rules of the game, student-athlete/referee interaction and careers in officiating. The group will also review SEC student-athlete engagement opportunities, per the release.

The SEC as presently constructed will be in attendance at the annual meeting with one representative from all 14 universities. Noticeably absent will be Texas and Oklahoma, who will be joining the conference at the beginning of the new school year in August.

Aside from York, one representative stands out among the rest: Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith, the 2020 Heisman Trophy winner, will be present for Alabama. Other representatives include Cameron Ball (Arkansas), Eugene Asante (Auburn), Derek Wingo (Florida), Jalon Walker (Georgia), Eli Cox (Kentucky), Josh Williams (LSU), JJ Pegues (Ole Miss), Hayes Hammond (Mississippi State), Kristian Williams (Missouri), Kai Kroeger (South Carolina), Omari Thomas (Tennessee) and Bryan Longwell (Vanderbilt).

