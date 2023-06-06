The 2023 Belmont Stakes is shaping up to be a tremendous race, and it will headline an incredible day of racing and wagering at Belmont Park that will essentially equate to a sort of mini-Breeders' Cup in June with a total of nine important graded stakes races topped by the 155th running of the Belmont Stakes presented by NYRA Bets.

Sensational Belmont Stakes Undercard Led by Breeders Cup Challenge Series Trio originally appeared on NBC Sports