Senor Buscador seeks to continue winning ways in Dubai

If horse racing teaches anything to those involved in the sport, it's that patience and loyalty pay off.

In the case of horse Senor Buscador, who is trained by New Mexico-based trainer and former jockey Todd Fincher, the wait has been worth it.

What Senor Buscador has accomplished and where he's taken Fincher, Texas owner Joey Peacock, Jr., and longtime groom and gallop rider Oscar Rojero is one for the ages.

Senor Buscador showed promise as a 2-year-old that maybe he'd be a possible Kentucky Derby horse after a win on the Remington Springboard Mile in Oklahoma. But a suspensory injury in the right front leg and a hock injury suffered in a stall accident cost the horse valuable time as a 3-year-old and 4-year-old.

"We were willing to wait," Fincher said. "We saw the talent in him and we just wanted him healthy, that was most important."

Now healthy and 6-years-old, Senor Buscador is emerging as one of the best horses in the world. In 2022 and 2023 he won races at Churchill Downs, Del Mar, Sunland Park and Lone Star Park, was competitive in a late 2023 race in New York at Aqueduct and ran in the Breeders' Cup twice, which has set up his best year yet.

In January, he ran second in the Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park in Florida. Then the connections made the decision to go to a country unfamiliar to them — Saudi Arabia. The goal was to win last month's $20 million, 1 1/8th miles Saudi Cup and in true to his form, the late charging Senor Buscador rallied late to edge Ushba Tesoro.

"We didn't think we'd have time to get back to our seats so we watched the race from downstairs and we're watching the screen down there," Fincher said. "We saw a horse coming late and it was Senor Buscador. It was an amazing feeling. Junior Alvarado did a great job as the jockey. It was the first time ever being in Saudi Arabia. We were there just a few days, but the racing is important there and it meant a great deal to win. He's a special horse, with a great stride."

Senor Buscador improved his record to seven from 18 career starts. He has won at six different tracks. His bankroll is now a hefty $11,496,427 with the $10 million winner's share of the massive purse from the Saudi Arabia race. But the winning may not be done yet.

Senor Buscador won the Curribot Handicap Sunday at Sunland Park Racetrack & Casino for trainer Todd Fincher and jockey Alfredo Juarez, Jr.

Senor Buscador is headed back to the track on March 30 in Dubai, where he shipped just days after the win in Saudi Arabia. He'll compete in the mile and a quarter race with a $12 million purse.

"It's been quite a ride this horse has taken us on," Peacock said "The horse has trained well, is happy and he's given us some of the greatest moments we've ever had in this sport."

Senor Buscador means a great deal to Peacock. He’s the last horse bred in partnership by the late Joe Peacock and his son, Joe Peacock Jr. The elder Peacock died in 2020.

Trainer Todd Fincher at the paddock at the Sunland Park Racetrack on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, leading up to Sunland Derby, Oaks.

Part of the father's thinking in sending their successful broodmare, Rose's Desert , to Mineshaft had been that his progeny tend to do their best running later in their careers.

"Racing has always been a big part of our family and with the success of Senor Buscador, I think of my dad and he'd love what's happened with this horse," said Peacock, Jr., who along with Fincher will be in Dubai for much of the week leading up to the March 30 race.

Unsung hero

Rojero has been Fincher's groom and gallop boy for 24 years and this experience has meant the world to him. He has watched over Senor Buscador in Saudi Araibia and Dubai.

"I've been to Churchill Downs with Flying Connection for the Kentucky Oaks and that's a big race and beautiful track," Rojero said "But this last few weeks in Saudi Arabia and Dubai has been amazing. The tracks are amazing, Dubai is amazing, I've met so met great people. But most important was seeing Senor Buscador win and representing our team and the people back home. I can't explain the feeling of the win in Saudi Arabia, Senor Buscador ran with so much heart and he beat great horses. I never in my mind thought I'd be in this spot, it's a beautiful experience"

Fincher has shown trust in Rojero and that hasn't been lost on the 55-year-old native of Mexico.

"Todd told me to be ready to go to Saudi Arabia if the horse ran well at Gulfstream," Rojero said. "Senor Buscador has come so far as a horse. Last year I drove 23 hours to Churchill Downs. I told Todd after the race in Florida that now I can drive to Saudi Arabia (joking of course), I had to get my passport ready and the 23-hour flight was worth it. Senor Buscador is doing well, he's handled the travel and was aggressive and happy in a workout Thursday. He'll be ready for the race."

Groom and gallop boy, Oscar Rojero prepares Señor Buscador for the March 30 Dubai World Cup.

Felix F. Fchavez can be reached at fchavez@elpasotimes.com; @Fchavezeptimes on X

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Sunland-based horse trainer Todd Fincher aims for more riches in Dubai