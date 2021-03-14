Seniors pace Holy Cross to District 2 title

Mar. 13—WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Seniors Abbey Lentowski and Emily Ferguson had been pointing toward Friday's District 2 championship game for the past 12 months — for entirely different reasons.

Lentowski had a measure of revenge on her mind after last season's loss to Old Forge in the final.

Ferguson had been looking at it as a measuring stick for her recovery from surgery in May after tearing her right ACL in the state tournament last March.

Both left Mohegan Sun Arena satisfied and beaming — and with a gold medal — after the Lady Crusaders dominated most of the way in a 59-38 victory over Old Forge in the Class 2A final to claim the school's second District 2 championship.

"We had a chip on our shoulders from last year and we all wanted this," said Lentowski, clutching the championship plaque after her 21-point, seven-rebound effort. "We want to go back down to Linden Hall to play them again, and I wanted another district medal before I graduated.

"It was intense, we all hustled and we did it."

The seniors combined to make 13 of their 22 shots and combined for 36 points, Lentowski doing most of her damage around the glass and Ferguson bucking traditional thinking by hitting 3 of 5 3-pointers in an arena not thought to be conducive to long-range attacks.

"My goal was to play in this game and I ended up playing the whole season," said Ferguson, who scored a season-best 15 points. "The goal was to always graduate up to districts.

"I started to get a little more confidence as the season went on. Definitely not shooting like I was last year but I think I really came through with the team today and I'm so happy we got that win."

While the 48% shooting as a team was a definite plus, it was defense that turned the tide early. Five first-quarter steals set the tone for the Lady Crusaders (12-4).

Ferguson's 3-pointer near the midway point made it 8-4, and Kaci Kranson, who added 17 points and three assists, scored off Lentowski's steal, then snagged a rebound and went the length of the floor. So, too, did Lentowski with a steal moments later, quickly hiking the lead to 14-4.

"Defensively, that set the tone," Holy Cross coach Barry Fitzgerald said. "That started with Kaci. (Olivia) Ciullo had one field goal and four free throws the first half. That's what we had to do. We had to stop Ciullo, obviously, and force some other people to beat us. (Makayla) Parker went to the basket and we couldn't guard her, but we'll trade that off."

Parker led Old Forge (8-6) with 17 points, four steals and three blocks in her final game, while Ciullo finished her career with a 13-point, seven-rebound effort.

"Our defense was big," Lentowski said. "We had to stop them in order to put points on the board and Kaci did a great job on Ciullo. We all did great.

"A few minutes in, I felt like the energy the team was giving, we knew we have this, and we kept it the whole game."

Ciullo, who scored 35 points or more in three games after senior forward Ang Rios was lost to a season-ending knee injury, couldn't muster the same magic, hitting just 3 of 13 shots.

"Olivia's a great player, one of the toughest people I've had to defend this year," Kranson said. "I came out mentally prepared, knowing her moves and I knew what I had to do.

"Our team played together and that's what got us into transition and got us most of our points."

Ciullo's two free throws with 8 seconds left cut Holy Cross' lead to 15-8, but Kranson went the length of the floor and hit a foul-line runner with

2 ticks remaining.

Ferguson kept the momentum going in the second quarter, drilling a left-wing 3, part of a 7-0 burst, with Lentowski capping it with a 22-footer from the top of the key.

"Ferg is a fantastic 3-point shooter," Lentowski said. "We would be nowhere without her. She is a threat and she is a fantastic defender. And her aggression, we need that. She hit 3s that were huge. They were all going in."

Parker scored six of her team's nine points in the second, and when Ciullo drew Kranson's second foul and hit a free throw, Old Forge had some late momentum.

Ferguson and Lentowski made sure that was short lived. Two free throws on the next trip by Ferguson were followed by her hesitation dribble and baseline drive for two more. Lentowski sandwiched two scores around Parker's drive in the final minute, the second off Ferguson's feed, as Holy Cross built a 34-17 halftime cushion.

"I think we worked real hard all season," Ferguson said. "Coach always says that tomorrow's not guaranteed, so I think it was important that we took advantage of every game and the goal was to get to this game. And the fact that we won is awesome."

Old Forge made one final push, trimming a 41-21 deficit to 45-34 with 5:42 left in the fourth, but Lentowski, Kranson and Julia Goetz scored the next eight to put the game out of reach.

Holy Cross travels to District 3 champ Linden Hall on Tuesday night, a rematch from last year's second round of the state tournament. Linden Hall rallied in the second half to win that game, 60-48.

Holy Cross 59, Old Forge 38

Old Forge (8-6) — M. Parker 7 3-4 17, O. Ciullo 3 7-8 13, T. Piragas 2 2-2 6, H. Grasso 0 2-4 2, B. Arnold 0 0-0 0, B. Nee 0 0-0 0, L. Olivieri 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 14-18 21.

Holy Cross (12-4) — A. Lentowski 8 4-5 21, K. Kranson 7 3-4 17, E. Ferguson 5 2-4 15, J. Goetz 2 0-1 4, C. McGovern 1 0-0 2, M. White 0 0-0 0, K. Carachilo 0 0-0 0, M. McDonnell 0 0-0 0, S. Lyons 0 0-0 0, C. Bestrycki 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 9-14 59.

Old Forge 8 9 9 12—38

Holy Cross 17 17 7 18—59

3-point shooting: OF 0-5 (Arnold 0-2, Parker 0-3), HC 4-12 (Ferguson 3-5, Lentowski 1-2, Kranson 0-1, Carachilo 0-1, Lyons 0-1). Rebounds: OF 24 (Ciullo 7), HC 30 (Lentowski 7). Assists: OF 3 (Parker 2), HC 13 (Kranson 3). Steals: OF 4 (Parker 4), HC 10 (Lentowski 3). Turnovers: OF 13, HC 12. Blocks: OF 4 (Parker 3), HC 4 (Kranson 2).

Turning point

When Kaci Kranson went to the bench with her second foul, Emily Ferguson and Abbey Lentowski led Holy Cross on an 8-2 spurt over the final 2:17 to push the lead to 34-17.

Highlight

Ferguson hit a 3 to start a 9-0 first-quarter run, then added another early in the second during a 7-0 spurt to give the Lady Crusaders a double-digit lead Old Forge couldn't cut into.

Number

48 That was Holy Cross' field goal percentage from the floor as the Lady Crusaders hit 23 of 48 shots.

Class 2A glance

Quarterfinals

Lackawanna Trail 47, Northwest 25

Elk Lake 55, Blue Ridge 9

Old Forge 58, Mountain View 18

Semifinals

Holy Cross 71, Lackawanna Trail 45

Old Forge 51, Elk Lake 40

Final

Holy Cross 59, Old Forge 38

