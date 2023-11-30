Seniors lead way for OHSAA high school football state finalists Hoban, Massillon

The rosters for the Archbishop Hoban and Massillon football teams feature talented players at every position.

They are also filled with college-level players, some of whom have made a commitment to a Division I program, and others who are being actively recruited by big-name college coaches.

With that in mind, it is not a surprise that Hoban (13-1) and Massillon (15-0) will meet in the Division II state championship at 7 p.m. Thursday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

Hoban linebacker Rickey Williams, center, celebrates after a first-half tackle for a loss against Avon during a Division II state semifinal Friday in Parma.

Hoban and Massillon have a recent playoff history against each other, with the Knights topping the Tigers in the Division II state final in 2018 and 2020, and in a Division II state semifinal in 2022. The Tigers beat the Knights in a Division II regional final in 2019.

Are these teams rivals? Yes.

Massillon quarterback DaOne Owens runs for a second-quarter gain against Valdosta (Ga.) on Aug. 18.

Do they also have an interesting similarity? Yes, both teams have 24 seniors on their rosters.

What to know about the seniors on the Hoban football team

Hoban defensive end Jordan Pritchard-Sewell, left, brings down Glenville running back D'Shawntae Jones on Oct. 6 in Akron.

Seniors William Satterwhite, Jordan Pritchard-Sewell and Rickey Williams each played as freshmen on Hoban's 2020 Division II state championship team. All three will be four-year letter winners.

Satterwhite, an offensive lineman, has committed to Tennessee. Pritchard-Sewell, a defensive lineman, has pledged to Holy Cross. Williams, a linebacker, has committed to West Virginia.

Hoban offensive lineman William Satterwhite has been one of the most sought-after seniors in the country. On July 7 he made his college commitment.

The other Hoban seniors who have made college commitments are linebacker Devin Bell (Miami of Ohio), defensive back Tysen Campbell (Central Michigan), offensive lineman Jvon Lindsey (Wofford) and long snapper Caleb Schlater (Miami of Ohio).

Seniors Caleb Jones and Xavier Williams are two of Hoban's top running backs.

Hoban's other seniors are Braeden Grant, Jalen Hightower, Joey Hardman, Charlie Malen, Ayden Boykin, Parker Falkenstein, Dominic Bush, Tremaine Bailey, Cartier Williams, Ryan Burns, Deon Rodgers, Obed West, Andrew Ramsey, Nate Townend and Josh Greer.

"They have done a great job of leading their entire career," Hoban coach Tim Tyrrell said of the seniors. "At one point in the season, the grade levels kind of go away and we ask everybody to be leaders. So, the seniors have been leading since they've been sophomores and kind of going through the tough parts of schedules.

"... They've played a lot of football and seen every situation in a game. They've lost tough games. They've won big games. They've done it all. It's been a wild ride. It's kind of like that class that came through in '15 all the way through '18 that played a lot of games."

What to know about the seniors on the Massillon football team

Massillon’s Dorian Pringle beats McKinley’s Jordan McElroy to the end zone for a touchdown Oct. 21.

Massillon's top seniors are quarterback DaOne Owens, linebacker-running back Dorian Pringle, offensive linemen Brady Jones and Sam Snodgrass, defensive lineman Chase Bond, linebacker Cody Fair and cornerback Adonis Vaughan.

Bond is committed to North Carolina State and Pringle is headed to Bowling Green.

"Dorian Pringle is an unbelievable player," Massillon coach Nate Moore said. "What he's done for us this year on both sides of the ball has been incredible. He's had some tough, tough runs. You know, we would have loved to been able to hand him the ball about 150 times this year, but he's so important to us defensively as a linebacker. He reads his keys so well and is very instinctive, very savvy at the linebacker position, and he is fast, athletic, really strong and applies his strength on the field. He really checks every box. He is so physical.

"... DaOne Owens been phenomenal for us as well this year, [and] not just with his legs. Everyone wants to talk about him as as runner, but he's an excellent thrower, too. He has had some key throws for us in key games."

Massillon's Chase Bond (92), Cody Fair (33) and Michael Wright Jr. (45) celebrate with the regional championship trophy Nov. 17 after beating Green 31-6 in North Canton.

Massillon's other seniors are Maverick Clark, Vincent Keller, Zachary Liebler, Brandon Carman, Ryan Page, Kyler Wiggins, Stephen Hogan II, Landon Smith, Shon Robinson, Malachi Card, Trenton Campbell, Seth Voshel, Nick Paul, Isaiah McElroy, Evan Tharp, Gage Gordon and Evan Sirgo (injured).

"I am proud of our kids," Moore said. "We are 15-0 and we are ready for Thursday.

"... I am really happy with how we are playing. We have got a great group of kids, and they just play their butts off. They play football the right way. They run, block and tackle. We are very physical."

