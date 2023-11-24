Seniors highlight players to watch for Florida football against No. 5 Florida State

Emotions will run high on Senior Day when Florida football hosts rival Florida State on Saturday at The Swamp (7 p.m. ESPN).

The Florida Gators (5-6, 3-5 SEC) will honor a handful of seniors who made impacts as the team transitioned from the Dan Mullen to Billy Napier era.

Receiver Ricky Pearsall, a transfer from Arizona State, has no regrets about his decision, even though UF hasn't had the kind of team success he envisioned.

Uncertain future: Florida football QB Graham Mertz offers thanks to Gator fans. Will he be back in 2024?

Hits and misses: Florida football: Grading the transfer portal additions from 2023

"It's been an emotional roller coaster for me, for sure," Pearsall said. "I'm just so grateful to obviously be a part of this university, this great university, and I'm super blessed to be in these shoes. And I'm going to make the most of it on Saturday."

The Gators could extend the season for the seniors one more game if they can upset the No. 5 Seminoles (11-0) and earn bowl eligibility.

"Since I’ve been here we’ve never not been bowl eligible," Florida redshirt junior defensive lineman Princely Umanmielen said. "It’s a big deal. We’re trying to win this last game so we can get into a bowl game and maybe end up the season with seven wins. That’s an upgrade from last season.”

Here are five players to watch for Florida against FSU:

Max Brown, QB

Brown will make his first career start on a big stage in a rivalry game. For the season, Brown has completed 10 of 12 passes for 106 yards over five games off the bench. He's added 42 yards rushing, including a long of 27 yards last week against Missouri. Look for Napier to tailor a gameplan that plays to Brown's strengths in the read option game as a mobile quarterback.

Trevor Etienne, RB

Etienne had another strong game last week against Missouri with two touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving). Overall, Etienne has scored 5 TDs over his last two games. He's rushed for 710 yards on 5.9 yards per carry with 8 rushing TDs and 1 receiving TD for the season.

Will Florida running back Trevor Etienne (7) continue his strong finish to the season vs. Florida State?

Ricky Pearsall, WR

Pearsall is closing in on becoming UF's first 1,000-yard wide receiver since Taylor Jacobs, with 64 catches for 948 yards and 4 TDs. Last season, Persall torched FSU's secondary with 5 catches for 148 yards and 2 TDs. "It was a good confidence booster going into the summer, training," Pearsall said. "But I don't think of that going into this game, just because it's a new opportunity. It's a new game. There's another 60 minutes I have to go out there do the same thing if not more. I've got a big chip on my shoulder this week, go out and get that game."

Princely Umanmielen, DL

Umanmielen didn't say whether this would be his last game at The Swamp, but the 6-foot-5, 255-pound redshirt junior edge rusher is eager to finish the season on a high note against rival FSU regardless. He leads UF in sacks (6.5) and tackles for loss (11) this season. "People look at sacks a lot, but I’ve always gotten to the quarterback all season," Umanmielen said. "I can’t control him throwing the ball right before I get to him. I feel like I’ve been consistent getting to the quarterback."

Teradja Mitchell, LB

The 6-foot-2, 245-pound Mitchell had a team-high seven tackles vs. Missouri in his first start of the season and could be counted on more in run support against Florida State, especially if linebacker Scooby Williams is still out due to injury.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: 5 players to watch for Florida Gators football against Florida State Seminoles