Seniors fuel success, build Mustangs' future

May 31—The field in which they made their debut is now a parking lot and the new Midd-West football field.

Their school district had one state playoff appearance, and it came before the jointure between Middleburg and West Snyder when the Mounties qualified in 2004.

The district title plaque going in the school's trophy case for Tuesday's 14-2 5-inning win over Loyalsock — it's the first one as well.

"I think we've been waiting for it for a long time. We made districts last year (an opening-round loss to Mifflinburg), but that didn't go our way," Mustangs third baseman Mckennin Voss said. "We've been working really hard for this all four years. I think we knew this game was our time, and it was our turn."

The group of Teagan Schreffler, Rachel Keister, Voss and Storm Wilt has seen a lot over the last four years — ups and downs, so many in fact, they made an eight-hour trip back from the Senior Class trip in Virginia Beach, Va. Midd-West assistant Tabby Spickler made the eight-hour trip at 11 p.m. on Memorial Day night, and the players rode back, beginning early Tuesday morning.

"It wasn't a bad (ride) at all," Keister said. "Our coach is really fun to be with, so it went really quick."

It wasn't an easy climb for the Mustangs — the win over the Lancers was the first one in five games over the last two seasons, and the only thing that stood between Midd-West and a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division III title the last two seasons.

"We've all come together this year, because we all wanted this," Mckennin Voss, the daughter of coach Pete Voss, said. "This hasn't happened at our school, and I don't think any of us realized how much we wanted it, until we got here (Tuesday)."

Pete Voss has said numerous times over the last two seasons that this group of Midd-West players had a great shot to make some history, and as with most high school athletes, it was a matter of making sure this group of Mustangs knew what could be accomplished.

"When they started, I think we won six games (when they were freshmen)," Pete Voss said. "We won 10 games last year, and now its 15 with a district championship (this season). They are putting Midd-West on the map, and they are setting the tone for the underclassmen that this is now what we do.

"Midd-West (softball) — we got to districts, we win games and we compete for the championship."

The Mustangs also know that surviving the tough District 4 Class 3A bracket means they have a real chance to win a couple of games, and maybe possibly compete for a PIAA title if things break right.

"I don't think the girls are letting any one game get too big, right now. We talked to them, that "yeah, this is the district championship game, but it's just another game, but it's another game we expect to win' " Pete Voss said. "We have the expectation, now.It's going to be the same thing going into states. One game at time — I know that sounds really cliche — but whoever our first opponent is, let's take care of business."

The Mustangs (15-6) will host District 3 runner-up Littlestown at 4:30 p.m. at Sports Boosters Athletic Park on Monday. Like the Mustangs, Littlestown doesn't much state playoff experience. The Thunderbolts (15-8) haven't been to the PIAA playoffs since an appearance in 2003.

Littlestown upset the top-seed Biglerville in the district semifinals before falling to Kutztown in the championship game, 8-0. The Thunderbolts have been hit with the injury bug. Sophomore pitcher Ashlynn Gorsuch hasn't thrown a pitch since April 30th, and attempted to warm-up to start in the championship game, but couldn't get loose according to the Gettysburg Times. Then No. 2 hurler Maddie Daupert took a comebacker off the shin and had to leave the district title game in the third inning, and Alexis Stonesfir finished the game.

Stonesfir is Littlestown's top hitter at .463 with 28 runs, while Isabella Olivera leads the team with 26 RBIs.

The Mustangs have been led by their battery this season — Beachel and Wilt. Beachel is hitting .484 in the leadoff hole with 19 runs scored and 19 RBIs, while Wilt, who is headed to Wilkes to play softball, is hitting .517 with 25 runs scored. Wilt is 6-of-8 in the playoff for the Mustangs. It's been its sophomore class that leads Midd-West in power. Cleanup hitter Jayda Dunn has knocked in 23 runs, including six in the district playoffs, while Carli Sauer leads the team with four homers and 26 RBIs.

Beachel has a1.36 earned run average, and has struck out 175 and walked 31 this season.