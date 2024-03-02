Seniors collectively lead UA Basketball to 103-83 win over Oregon in McKale season finale

All four of Arizona’s senior scholarship players scored in double figures, while walk-on Grant Weitman held steady in a Senior Day start, leading the Wildcats to a 103-83 victory over Oregon in their home finale Saturday at McKale Center.

Sophomore Kylan Boswell, meanwhile, ignited the Wildcats early with 19 points in the first half, when Arizona took leads of up to 25 points. Arizona shot 63.9% from the field, though Oregon managed to hit 51.6% on the other end to keep the game from turning into a blowout after UA's early leads.

Ducks guard Jermaine Couisnard led Oregon with 39 points, shooting 14 of 24 from the field.

Arizona held a 21-point halftime lead but Oregon shot 75% from the field over the first 12 minutes of the second half to cut the Wildcats’ lead to 17 points on several occasions.

Couisnard was especially unstoppable, scoring 21 points on 8-for-10 shooting over the first 13 minutes of the second half.

But Oregon center N’Faly Dante was lost to an apparent knee injury with eight minutes left and UA scored five straight to take an 87-64 lead and, with six minutes left, UA's Caleb Love stole the ball from Oregon’s Jadrian Tracy and raced downcourt by himself to throw in a windmill dunk that put UA ahead 94-67 with six minutes left.

Scoring breakdown for Arizona

Love and Larsson led the Wildcats in scoring with 22 points each, while fellow seniors Keshad Johnson (21 points) and Oumar Ballo (11 points, 12 rebounds) made significant impacts. It was Ballo's 12th straight double-double.

With five minutes left, UA coach Tommy Lloyd after reinserted Weitman, who recorded two steals in four minutes after receiving a Senior Day start in place of Boswell.

With three minutes left, Lloyd then pulled each of his four senior scholarship players gradually out, so that each could get hugs and applause on their way to the bench: First Love, then Johnson, followed by Larsson and Ballo. He also pulled Weitman back out to cheers with 43 seconds left.

Dante, who missed 14 games earlier this season with a knee injury, left with 18 points and nine rebounds.

In the first half, Boswell had 19 points while hitting five of six 3-pointers off the bench to lead Arizona to a 51-30 halftime lead.

Wildcats jumping out to a commanding lead

The Wildcats blitzed through Oregon’s defense to shoot 64.5% from the field, taking a 10-point lead after eight minutes and a 20-point lead after 13.

Boswell sat down initially while UA coach Tommy Lloyd gave a Senior Day start to walk-on Grant Weitman, the former Salpointe standout who is the Wildcats’ longest-tenured player, spending his freshman season under Sean Miller in 2020-21.

Weitman recorded two steals during his four minutes, lunging to intercept an Oregon pass on his first, then dribbling downcourt to pass to Keshad Johnson, who was fouled on his drive to the basket. Johnson then hit one of two ensuing free throws.

Boswell came in for Weitman with 15:36 left in the first half and didn’t take long to catch fire. He hit a 3-pointer with 13:48 remaining that gave UA a 17-9 lead and later went on his own personal 7-0 run to put the Wildcats ahead 27-12 with 10:30 left – and hit another three 3s after that, including a final one with 58 seconds left in the half that gave UA a 51-28 lead.

Caleb Love, one of five UA seniors honored before the game, had 12 points on 5-for-8 shooting while Oumar Ballo had four points and five rebounds.

N’Faly Dante and Jackson Shelstad each had 10 points to lead Oregon, which shot just 37.1% in the first half.

