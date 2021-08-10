Seniority: Trojans return with experience after semifinal run

Aug. 10—TRAVERSE CITY — Josh Burnham already knows he's safe behind the Traverse City Central offensive line.

Four out of five starting lineman return this fall, and each of the five have significant college offers.

That's a trend for the senior-loaded Trojans, who look to build on a Division 2 state semifinal appearance in 2020-21. Burnham, a four-star Notre Dame commit, leads the Trojans in his senior year alongside all-state safety Carson Bourdo and three-year varsity players Dante Williams and Parker Schmidt.

Seven out of the 11 offensive positions on the field feature Trojans who have been on varsity the past three seasons.

"You really can't coach playing experience," Central coach Eric Schugars said. "You can coach a lot, but the fact that you have guys that have played in a lot of big games, you can start at a point with them that's further along in the learning process. They know that much more. But they also take that upon themselves as leaders, and they create higher expectations."

Keegan Opper, Davis Hurley, Gavin Graczyk and Kadyn Warner join 6-foot-6 senior Brett Weaver on the offensive line. Weaver looks to fill in for the role of Carson Briggs, now playing at Western Michigan University.

"We've had such a tight offensive line group," Weaver said. "Stepping in, it doesn't feel like much has changed whether we have a new guy in his first year on varsity or a three-year returner. We all have the same effort. We all share the same love for the game and we just love working."

Weaver picked up a Division 1 offers from Toledo and Valparaiso. Opper has offers from Michigan Tech along with a handful of Division III schools. Warner, Graczyk, Opper and Hurley are all offered by Division II powerhouse Mount Union.

Burnham said it's a good feeling knowing he's well protected.

"I've played with them all the way from Pop Warner, like in middle school, so we have a good connection," Burnham said. "It's nice knowing they're not letting anything through."

Central's season opens with a trip to Michigan Stadium for an Aug. 26 game with powerhouse DeWitt, the defending Division 3 state champions. That game was initially planned for the 2020 opener before the COVID-19 pandemic postponed it to 2021.

Traverse City West also plays at The Big House. The Titans face Midland at 3:30 in the game prior to Central's contest.

"Once you stand in The Big House you're gonna feel like 'This is nuts,'" Burnham said. "But it's just another field. We have got to go in and take care of business no matter what."

After DeWitt, the Trojans host Marquette (Sept. 2). The BNC slate includes a bout with Division 4 state runner-up Cadillac (Oct. 1) before the TC Patriot Game against West returns Oct. 17.

The season closes with two non-conference games with Central hosting Birmingham Brother Rice (Oct. 15) and traveling for a rematch with last fall's quarterfinal foe North Farmington (Oct. 22).

"It's just excited to be out here and actually playing football," Bourdo said. "Last year we were in masks ... You had to take your own water, you had to always be separated. Now we have a lot more energy, we're allowed to give each other high fives, we're allowed to go lift in the morning at the school, we're allowed to go through the whole summer."

Burnham said the state championship goal is always in mind (the last TCC team to win one was in 1988) but the team still must work day-to-day to make that happen.

"We're living where our feet are in the moment, so we have got to take care of business for what's in front of us," Burnham said.

