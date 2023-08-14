Senior Wagner a quiet leader for the Heralds

Aug. 14—This year's Saint John football team has just one true senior, and he doesn't even attend the school.

Henry "Hank" Wagner is studying welding at Ashtabula Technical College (A-Tech). But this fall, when he's finished melting metal with the use of high temperature heat, Wagner heads back to the place he grew up — Saint John school.

Wagner will once again be a two-way starter for the Heralds. He'll line up as the right guard on offense and will hold down a defensive end spot when the opposition has the ball.

He goes 5-foot-11 and 210 pounds, and could be found pumping iron every Tuesday and Thursday in the school's weight room. Wagner's a big guy playing on a small team for a small school that is trying to turn the corner as a program.

And, he's quite fine with that.

"You know everybody here, " Wagner explained of the Heralds program. "A big team, it's probably not like that, but this is a great group of guys, great coaches. It's a great thing to be a part of."

Wagner played a little football as a youth in Jefferson, but then he left the game until he decided to give it a try his sophomore year.

"I always wanted to play high school football," he said. "You know, my dad played and he enjoyed it. I decided to try it and I loved it."

The coaches were quite happy he felt that way.

"He was very coachable, he's a quick learner, he just had a natural brain that sort of stuff, that's what he's excelling with all his programs at A-Tech," Saint John coach Bob Dlwgosh said. "He came on board and said 'coach, it's been awhile since I've done this, but he just soaked up everything we taught him.'"

Wagner came back to the game with a program that had been forced into playing 8-man football. Surely, he knew the team was not going to be an overnight success, but that did not change his feelings or the way he went about his business in the trenches.

"Every game, it's the same thing," Wagner said "You just go out there and do your best."

His simple attitude about how things are done on the field is the same as it is off the field, according to his coach.

"He's very humble," Dlwgosh said. "We talk him up all the time that he is a leader, but that's just the way he is. He sees that at his job, he knows what he's supposed to do and he does it."

Wagner may shrug when asked to talk about himself, but he will get excited when asked about other guys on the team.

"I'm very excited for this season," he said. "I think we are going to have a much better team this season. We've been putting in a lot of work in the weight room and gotten much stronger. Guys have also gotten a lot more experienced."

The guys he's talking about are like his teammates on the line, including three who were freshmen a year ago, but are all back this season, to go along with a new freshman. The Heralds also have a couple of gifted athletes in the backfield, such as quarterback Vin Narducci, fullback Ryan Williams and tailback/wide receiver Will Anderson.

But for Saint John to improve on its two-win season of a year ago, the Heralds need to run the football with more purpose. Wagner will be a key to that happening.

"We're leaning on Hank to make that happen," Dlwgosh said. "We know he can move guys out of the way, but we still have a young line. But we also have a strong senior leader in Hank."

Wagner wants what everyone involved with Saint John is looking for this season, improvement.

"We want to win, we haven't won in a long time," he said.

At the same time though, he understands that the varsity roster is still young while the junior high and youth programs are beginning to show lots of promise for the future.

The best football may still be a few years away for the Herald program.

Wagner may not be in the building for school this , and he will not be here in future years when the younger players today reach maturity.

But that does not mean he's less committed than anyone else.

"He knows the program is going in the right direction," Dlwgosh said. "He wants to leave his mark, he's told me this. He hasn't had the opportunities when he was younger, but he's so accelerated in his learning process. That it's almost like he is a guy that's been playing since third grade."