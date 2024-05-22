Senior twins signs Castleford contracts

Twin brothers Innes and Lewis Senior have signed two-year deals with Castleford Tigers.

The two Ireland international wingers have joined the club after initially arriving on loan deals, Innes from Huddersfield GIants and Louis from Hull KR.

Innes has had a fine season despite Tigers' struggles, and is currently standing third in the Super League try-scoring charts with 10 in 11 appearances, and also has three tries in two Challenge Cup games.

The 23-year-old scored four tries in the Tigers' 36-24 win over Salford and has doubles against London Broncos, Huddersfield and Batley, the latter in the Challenge Cup.

Louis has also been prolific, with five tries in four appearances this season.

'Perfect fit'

Director of rugby operations Danny Wilson told the club website: “With Innes he came into the squad as a fringe player and as we talk about our DNA and talk about our big, tall, athletic outside backs, he fit that perfectly.

"He came in and lit Castleford alight and to be one of the top try scorers in Super League is a great testament to him and how he finishes. I think when you look at adding quality to a squad, we had to go to Innes hard and get him to commit to us."

He added: “Louis has come in and done exactly the same, scoring full-length tries and finishing tries really well."