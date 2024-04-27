Senior Spotlight: Treven Moreland

Knappa High School

Sports: Football, basketball, baseball

Favorite sports memory?: “Going to Pendleton for the state tournament in basketball my sophomore year.”

Favorite coach, teacher or mentor?: “Rusty Hebert, Jeff Miller and Paul Isom. All three have played a big role in my success as an athlete and teammate.”

Favorite teammate or teammates?: “Tanner Jackson and Raymond Ramirez.”

What will you miss most about high school?: “Sports.”

What advice do you share with your younger teammates?: “Always hustle and work hard.”

Plans after high school?: “Complete training and certifications needed to work on a tug or dredge.”

