Senior Spotlight: Three Rams look back on their time at Angelo State ahead of final regular season series

SAN ANGELO, TX— Ahead of their final regular season home series, KLST Sports caught up with Rams seniors Tripp Clark, Austin Teel, and Kam Kelton to look back on their journey at Angelo State. Plus we tested their knowledge of one another.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.