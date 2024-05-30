Senior Spotlight: Fionna Duryea

Fionna Duryea, Astoria High School

What sports do you play?

I play volleyball and softball.

Favorite sports memory?

My favorite sports memory is beating Scappoose two games in a row to win the league title this year. Then after the win the bus ride home with the whole team.

Favorite coach, teacher or mentor?

My favorite coach is my club softball coach Stephanie Morgan. She has helped me so much with my mental game and I really look up to her.

Nickname or something teammates call you?

My nickname and the name the whole team calls me is “Fi.”

Favorite teammate?

My favorite teammates are Hailey Svensen, because she’s my best friend, and Maddie Wilkin, because she’s been my pitcher for three years and she always knows how to make me laugh.

Advice you share with younger teammates?

Advice I give my younger teammates is to have fun. It goes by super fast.

What will you miss most about high school?

The thing I will miss most about high school is my softball team. We have all grown super close and they have become some of my best friends.

Plans after high school?

After high school I plan to attend Pacific Lutheran University to continue playing softball. I will study business as a major and pre-law as my minor.