New senior softball tournament held in Albuquerque after Los Altos Park revamp

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We may see the summer as a time for kids’ baseball and softball season, but this weekend, it’s all about some of our more seasoned athletes.

Thanks to the city’s revamped softball fields at Los Altos Park, a new tournament is in full swing.

“It represents elderly players that, veteran players, that just want to have fun and play ball,” said Paul Talamante, a player from Gallup.

For the first time, the organization ‘Senior Softball USA’ came to Albuquerque to hold a senior softball tournament at the park. Construction on the new softball fields was recently completed as part of a major renovation of the northeast Albuquerque park.

Chopper the Rhino moving out of ABQ BioPark

“This is a huge win for the city, a home run for sports tourism in Albuquerque, and the revamped Los Altos Park with these beautiful new fields, you know, it’s already paying off for the city,” said Dave Simon, director for the Parks & Rec. Department.

And turns out , it is a grand slam. Organizers were expecting 40 teams to sign up, but ended up having almost 60, welcoming any senior wanting to grab a glove and play ball.

“You don’t have to be a great athlete. You have to just want to have fun and come out and participate and get healthy,” said Linda Weber with Senior Softball USA.

The players, happy to have a place to play a game they love so much.

“If you make an error or if you strike out, it’s not the end of the world. It’s just softball,” said Talamante.

The city says they expect to hold around 20 tournaments this year at Los Altos.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.