Senior savvy helps Utica boys weather the storm for another victory

UTICA ― As Logan Gosnell hit the floor after making a tough shot, drawing the foul, a loud Utica holiday crowd erupted on Saturday.

One of seven seniors for a team that got off to a rough start this season, Gosnell and the Redskins have proven to be a resilient bunch, getting up off the deck for a resounding 58-54 comeback win against relentless Horizon Science.

Utica’s second win in as many nights, after an 0-5 start, saw Gosnell explode for 10 of his 11 points down the stretch. Classmate Dylan Yates had 9 of his career-high 18, overturning a 4-point lead by the pressuring Hawks (5-6) which forced 21 turnovers, but only three in the Redskins’ 23-point fourth quarter.

“It was a great crowd, especially after he had the and one,” Yates said. “They’re a fast team. That was our primary focus, and we had to grow up and realize we couldn’t turn the ball over. Having all the seniors gives us a lot of confidence. We’re good friends and know how to play in these situations.”

The seniors have been part of a program with recent success, but one that graduated key players Trenton Collins and Zach Heckman.

“It was not the start we wanted, but we’re getting there,” Gosnell said. “We’re playing more as a team. Just being solid on defense, then the shots will fall. We have the experience. The environment we play in helps, especially in the fourth quarter.”

Horizon, using a combination of zone and man-to-man pressure, hit 8 of 13 shots in a third quarter that saw it erase a 25-17 Utica halftime lead and go up 41-37 early in the fourth. The Redskins had seven turnovers in the third and made only four of 10 foul shots.

But a rare 5-point play with 5:04 left swung the lead, and momentum, back to Utica. Gosnell drilled a step back 3 while Yates was pushed underneath. He sank both free throws for a sudden 44-41 edge.

The Redskins pulled away, Gosnell finding Yates for a layup, then Roman Gamble assisting Gosnell, and cashing in two free throws to go up 54-45. The Hawks made a trio of 3s in the final 53 seconds, but shot just 20 of 57 overall for 35 percent.

“They’re a dangerous team. We’ve scrimmaged them and played them before, and they don’t quit,” coach Brian Radabaugh said. “We had to keep them in front of us and rebound the ball, which we did a great job of in that fourth quarter.

“Our seniors have been around the past two or three years. They know how to do it and stuck with it,” Radabaugh added. “They figured out how to beat that pressure.”

Gamble, a senior southpaw and top returning scorer, tallied 11 of his 16 points in the first half and will always be the target of defenses. But Utica put four in double figures Friday against Mount Gilead and three on Saturday.

“The guys showed that everyone is ready to help Roman, and we’re going to need that moving forward,” Radabaugh said. “Logan had an awesome fourth quarter, and we’ve been waiting for that. We knew he had it in him.”

The Redskins were 17 of 39 from the field for 44 percent and 19 of 29 at the line for 65 percent. Yates and sophomore Hunter McKinney grabbed seven rebounds each, while Gamble, who had four assists, and Gavin Chinn scrapped for six rebounds apiece.

Horizon, also senior dominated, got 16 points from Roland Kargho, while Salman Abdullahi added 10 points and five steals and sophomore Michael Amusan 9 points and eight rebounds. The Hawks only had 12 turnovers.

