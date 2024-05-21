Senior salute: Rebel veterans contribute in playoff opening victory

May 20—ROSE CREEK — Southland's three seniors had one last day in the starting lineup on the softball diamond together and they were all able to contribute in the No. 3 seeded Rebels' 16-1 four-inning win over No. 14 Schaeffer Academy (3-16 overall) in 16-1 in a Section 1A opener Monday.

Senior Hannah Menuey went three-for-three with three RBIs in what was likely her final time in the lineup alongside fellow senior outfielders Myiah Wagner and Julia Kiefer.

"This was my last game and my main priority was to go out and have some fun," Menuey said. "I was glad we all got to play together one last time."

Southland (16-3 overall) put the game out of reach in the bottom of the third inning when they sent 14 hitters to the plate in a 10-run frame.

"We knew this was a team that we should score a lot off against and we did that," Wagner, who went one-for-two with an RBI, said. "I was proud of that. We've still got to fix some little things moving forward."

Kiefer normally serves a pinch runner for the Rebels, but her role was much larger on Monday as she went two-for-three with an RBI. Monday's game was as good as it gets for Kiefer, as she is embracing her final run with her senior teammates.

"Our senior class is super close and the three of us communicate real well," Kiefer said. "We bring that aspect to the team and us three seniors have a really strong bond. Today meant a lot."

The Rebels have a team of mostly ninth graders and Southland head coach Tom Clements was glad he was able to reward his seniors for the leadership they have shown to the younger players on the team.

"I wanted them all to get at least one home section game to play in and that's why I started the all senior outfield," Clements said. "They show great leadership and they're always very supportive, even when they don't get to start."

The Rebels now enter the double elimination portion of the tournament and they will host No. 4 Wabasha-Kellogg at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Clements had his team preparing for WK immediately after Monday's win.

"You have to work at it," Clements said. "That's why we're having practice after this game. I want them to get used to different speeds and be able to adapt."

SA 1 0 0 0 — 1 4 4

Southland 4 0 10 2 — 16 13 0

Southland pitching: Laney Weis (W) 4 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 5 K

Southland hitting: Weis, 3-for-3, double, 2 R, SB, BB; Jaida Sorenson, 2-for-4, double, 3 R, BB; Clara Timm, 0-for-2, RBI, BB; Haylee Lowe, 1-for-2, 2 RBIs, 2 R, BB; Shannon Kiefer, 1-for-1, HR, RBI, R, 2 BBs; Abby Sorgatz, 0-for-2, R, BB; Hannah Menuey, 3-for-3, 3 RBIs, R; Julia Kiefer, 2-for-3, RBI, R; Myiah Wagner, 1-for-2, RBI, R, BB; Grace Kresbach, R, SB; Camryn Deters, 2 R