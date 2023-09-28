How this senior QB is laying a foundation for the future for North Mac football

VIRDEN — The North Mac football team won a share of the South Central Conference title last season.

Virtually all of that valuable experience graduated but Dane Vance.

He was employed in a number of ways but stepped in from time to time as a complementary quarterback for former star Kaden Brown.

More: Williamsville's new receiver, Litchfield's growing buzz top Week 5 takeaways

That fall, he ran for 194 yards and one touchdown. He also completed 21 of 27 passing attempts for 258 yards and five scores. Brown, of course, handled the bulk of the snaps and ran for more than 1,000 yards for a second consecutive season.

Vance, a 5-foot-8 senior, is the undisputed offensive leader this year.

“We haven't got off to the start that we really wanted to, starting some younger guys that don't have as much varsity experience,” Vance said. “We get better week-by-week and taking over for Kaden, he was a mentor and fun kid to play with. It's been fun to take over the reins for the North Mac offense.”

Jelling together

Vance is not only getting acclimated to an entirely new lineup but also a new coaching staff.

Robbi Howard, who was previously the head coach at Beardstown, replaced Patrick Bowman after five seasons.

The offense, which also includes sophomore running back James Graves, is finding its rhythm. The defense just needs a little more time to catch up through strength and conditioning owing to such a young roster, according to Howard.

“He's handled it all really well and obviously starting at 1-4 is not something that that any of us planned on,” Howard said. “He stepped up and he's gotten it done, and the offense has gotten better and better every week.”

More: Top performers from Week 5 of high school football in the Springfield area

That offense compiled 436 total yards in a 59-34 loss to SCC contender Vandalia (4-1) in Week 5.

Vance went 20 of 34 for 267 yards and one TD with one pick while adding 78 rushing yards and a score.

He certainly dishes out the ball more than his predecessor. Through five games, Vance is 81-for-145 for 1,044 yards with nine touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also has 202 rushing yards and one touchdown.

“It took our guys a couple of games to get used to that, but I think we've gotten our scheme down and we're putting our offense together pretty well now,” Vance said.

Special night

Vance additionally puts that athleticism on display in basketball, baseball and track.

He relishes each but perhaps not as much as football.

Friday’s homecoming game against Carlinville at 7 p.m. also carries extra meaning.

Proceeds from the night’s 50/50 drawing will go toward his sister’s family. It specifically pertains to his 10-month-old nephew, Bennett Spangler, who has been hospitalized since birth with hypoplastic left heart syndrome.

“It's always tough when he's not doing the best,” Vance said of Bennett. “I've got to focus on school and football. He's in St. Louis, so I can't really go see him much and my mom's always down there with them. It's definitely tough. It's going to mean a lot, especially if we win.”

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: IHSA football: Dane Vance, North Mac make offensive overhaul for 2023