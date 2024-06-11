Senior Olympians stand out in crowd

Jun. 10—By Stephen Prudhomme

The Upper Cumberland of Tennessee Senior Olympics luncheon was held May 13 in the activities building at the Cumberland County Fairgrounds.

Sixty-five people were treated to a meal of Parmesan crusted chicken, potatoes and green beans, and a slide presentation numbering over 400 pictures of last year's games, and an awards ceremony recognizing outstanding athletes.

The Stand Out Award winners were selected for outstanding performance in over a dozen sports, and were presented with a certificate. Men and women, younger and older, share a desire to remain active and compete and demonstrate that senior status doesn't have to equate to a seat in a rocking chair.

Joyce Ingram, 91, won the Stand Out Award in track. She's competed in various sprint events over the past 16 years and has won scores of medals at the district, state and national levels. Ingram shows few signs of slowing down and continues to stand out among her peers.

"I give it my best," Ingram said. "At 91, I hope I'm still competing. It keeps me going. I like being active. I'm blessed to have my health. I hope I'm inspiring to others."

Ingram said she's always done something active, playing basketball in the sixth grade and competing in tennis for a long time. It was through the latter sport she discovered the Senior Olympics track events.

Ingram and her late husband were competing in mixed doubles at the National Senior Olympics in St. Jose, CA., when she heard shots being fired. Upon further investigation, she learned she had heard starter pistols and saw seniors running around a track. The competitor in Ingram longed to join them.

"I thought I could do that," Ingram said. "I did 5Ks. The following year, in 2009, I did all six track events. I thought why not, I'm here."

Ingram has whittled her list of track events to the 50-, 100- and 200-meter races and usually places in the top three at the district level. She's also won gold medals in basketball. As much as she enjoys competing and winning, Ingram has learned to savor other aspects of the Senior Olympics beyond the medals.

"I had to learn to lose," Ingram said. "I've absolutely become a more graceful loser. I've matured. I look forward to seeing the same people each year."

Jerry Kirby, 70, received the Standout Award in basketball. An excellent recreational player in his younger years, Kirby has made concessions due to being a two-time cancer survivor and receiving a stem cell transplant.

"I can't shoot the way I used to," said Kirby, who also competed in the softball throw, horseshoes and cornhole at the Senior Olympics. "I could hit shots from center court."

Kirby said he enjoys meeting people at the Senior Olympics and, despite not having the range of [professional basketball player] Steph Curry anymore, giving the competition his best shot.

"I still go at it," Kirby said. "I hope to do it as long as I can. It's very important to stay active. The body does better that way. It keeps you young."

Kirby's competitive nature and unwillingness to give in helped him battle cancer, and he's inspired others with that approach including a woman he met who is slated for a stem cell transplant.

"I told her to keep going and not quit," Kirby said. "It's rough, but it's important not to quit."

Other Stand Out Award winners and their sports are as follows: Stephen Prudhomme, disc golf; Theodore Polczynski, softball; Edith Dykes, bowling; Sally Prather, table tennis; Susan Mahan, pickleball; Jackie McGrady, chair volleyball; Carolyn Dodson, cornhole; Denise Polczynski; tennis;

Larry Durham, horseshoes; Diane Jarvis, shuffleboard; Kathy Gooslby, golf; Michael Hodzen, tennis; and Sandy Johnson and Greg Skibitsky, field.