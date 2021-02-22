Senior Nike Sibande still could offer Pitt hope for the future

Feb. 21—With so many issues facing Pitt as it works toward ending its 1-7 slide, the 2021-22 season is at the bottom of the list.

But senior guard Nike Sibande was asked by a reporter Saturday night about next season. It was a pertinent question because Sibande had just played his best game at Pitt in the 79-72 loss to Florida State.

Although he's a senior in his fourth season of collegiate basketball, Sibande can take advantage of the NCAA's one-time waiver that gives student-athletes an extra year of eligibility because of the covid-related interruptions.

In only his fourth start since transferring from Miami (Ohio), Sibande recorded season highs in points (12) and rebounds (seven) while committing only two turnovers in 35 minutes. He minimized the loss of Au'Diese Toney, who was out with an undisclosed injury. Even after Toney returns, Sibande could give coach Jeff Capel more options off the bench this season.

"It's been up and down," Sibande said. "I'm trying to find my way and find my ID on this team, get into a good rhythm."

Sophomore Justin Champagnie believes there's more to Sibande's game than what he showed Saturday at Petersen Events Center.

"I'm just happy Nike got to step up and show what he's about," Champagnie said. "I don't think he even showed his full capabilities. He has a lot more in his bag that he can show."

Sibande, who missed nine of 13 shots, said: "I'm not satisfied. I thought I could have shot the ball way more efficiently. I had way more efficient games in my past. I'm going to break it down, look at the film and learn from it.

"At the end of the day, I know who I am. I know what I bring to the table. I'm just going to continue to compete and fight and earn my way."

Sibande played three seasons at Miami, from 2017-18 when he was Mid-American Conference Freshman of the Year until last season when he concluded his time there with 1,493 career points.

The thought of returning to Pitt for a fifth season has crossed his mind, he said.

"If that's the thing coach wants me to do," Sibande said, "I'll definitely take that into consideration."

There are only two seniors on Pitt's roster, Sibande and Terrell Brown, who played in 31 games as a freshman for former coach Kevin Stallings in 2017-2018.

The shape of next season's roster is unclear, especially in the current NCAA climate in which transferring is considered almost common.

Pitt has benefitted from the transfer rule, although the NCAA didn't approve Sibande's eligibility until the sixth game of the season. Ithiel Horton has started 16 games and leads the team in 3-point shooting percentage (36.5) after transferring from Delaware.

It works the other way, too.

Former Pitt guards Marcus Carr and Trey McGowens are playing important roles with their current teams. Carr leads Minnesota in per-game scoring (19 points), minutes (35) and total assists (115). McGowens is second in assists (40) and minutes (28.6) and third in scoring (10.1) at Nebraska.

Capel won't seriously consider his 2021-22 roster until after the season.

The Panthers (9-9, 5-8 ACC) have at least four more games to play, three on the regular schedule (at N.C. State and Clemson and at home with Wake Forest), plus the ACC Tournament scheduled to start March 9.

Unless the ACC takes advantage of Pitt's six-day stretch this week without a game, there might not be time to reschedule postponed games at home with Clemson and at Duke, Boston College and Louisville.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry by email at jdipaola@triblive.com or via Twitter .