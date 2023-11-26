Senior night for Texas State football
The Bobcats were the underdogs against South Alabama and were looking for a win to solidify their bowl situation.
58 teams have already qualified for a bowl game.
When Auburn had Alabama on the ropes late Saturday night, a hero emerged from the fray and ended the game with an all-time Iron Bowl moment. The name's Bond. Isaiah Bond.
On the 10th anniversary of the Kick Six, Alabama returned the favor by ripping out Auburn's heart.
Rivalry weekend is in the books. It didn't lack for drama either.
Stunned into silence at the sudden reversal of the Iron Bowl, Auburn fans tried to find shards of hope in devastation.
Florida State is 12-0 heading into the ACC championship game.
It's Rivalry Week, alright.
Washington kicker Grady Gross had an incredible day on Saturday.
The Cowboys will play No. 7 Texas.
In the end, Michigan didn't need Jim Harbaugh on the sideline to beat Ohio State again. It had Moore, and that was more than enough.
Daniels has thrown for over 3,000 yards and rushed for over 1,000 yards in 2023.
Texas used Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark's public comments against him.
The Tigers are 10-2 and should go to their first NY6 game in school history.
It's rivalry week, and we didn't have to wait until Saturday to see crucial matchups with conference title implications.
Teams are starting to clinch spots in the NBA in-season tournament.
Texas’ time in the Big 12 is not over just yet.
This week's Thursday Night Football game will be held on Black Friday. Here's what you need to know.
Not surprisingly, Tim Boyle didn't turn around the Jets offense.
Purdy wasn’t perfect or as clean as in the 49ers’ prior game. But his impact was greater than his box score suggests. And Purdy’s under-the-radar contributions can change the 49ers’ calculus against the Eagles.
