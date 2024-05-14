Senior night split for Lebanon baseball

May 13—LEBANON — The Lebanon baseball team got a split in a senior night double-header on Monday evening against Danville.

The Tigers relied on senior pitcher Corbin Wells in game one, winning 5-2.

Wells pitched 6.1 innings, allowing just two hits and struck out 11.

He was also 1-for-3 at the plate with a run scored and an RBI.

"A senior on senior night. It was a special night for him and Caleb McClaine," Lebanon head coach Rick Cosgray said. "It was great to see him go out and pitch a great game in his final game at Memorial Park."

Lebanon jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the opening two innings.

Chase Rubi hit a 2-out, 2-run single in the first inning to put the Tigers out in front, before the Tigers added three in the third on RBI doubles from Wells and Jack Ferrell and a sac fly from Rubi.

"We have been starting to come up with some clutch hits recently," Cosgray said. "We struggled with that earlier in the year. We are starting to get those clutch hits, which is encouraging."

In game two, the Tigers fell behind 3-0 in the first inning, but came back with four runs in the top of the second on RBIs from Wesley Byrd, Bryce Nelson and Jamil Phillippe.

But the Warriors got two in the bottom of the second, and after Lebanon tied the game in the third on a wild pitch, scored three in the bottom of the fourth to take the lead for good.

Lebanon had chances, loading the bases with one out in the fourth, and putting two on in the fifth, but couldn't cut into the lead.

"The most important thing was how we responded after falling behind early," Cosgray said. "I'm not sure if we would have done that two weeks ago. It shows some maturity from our team and hopefully it is something we can build on moving forward."

Phillippe was 3-for-4 in the second game.

Before the game, the Tigers honored their seniors — Wells and Caleb McClaine.

"Corbin has been at the varsity for multiple years and has contributed in a lot of different ways, whether it be his pitching or his defense and offense," Cosgray said. "He's been a major contributor. Caleb has waited for his opportunities and has stayed patient. He has done an unbelievable job of accepting his role on this team. We will miss them both."

Lebanon concludes the regular season on Friday at Crawfordsville.

Will Willems is the Sports Editor of the Lebanon Reporter. Follow him on Twitter @Will_Willems.