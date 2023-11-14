'Senior night is done': Vanguard is changing the way we think of Senior Day

November 3rd was a big day for Vanguard football. It was senior night and a rivalry game against Forest High School. It was a typical game day until the coaching staff flipped it on its head.

The senior class reported to Booster Stadium at 8 a.m., where a fleet would convoy them to start a day of bonding. By 9 a.m., they were at Cracker Barrel, downing pancakes and bacon like a high football team can. On full bellies, they flooded Paddock Mall, not for new sports equipment but suits for all 24 members of Vanguard’s 2024 class.

“That’s it. It’s over,” Vanguard head football coach Edwin Farmer said. “Senior night is done. You can throw the pep rally at the school in there, but I wanted to do something different for the kids.”

Time for Round 2: The ins and outs for Ocala-area FHSAA playoff teams

'It's a great group of leaders': Knights suffocate River Ridge in playoffs

Several Knights nominated: Decide this week's Marion County Athlete of the Week with 34 nominees to choose from

The change has been on Vanguard’s football staff’s mind for over a year. Farmer reached out to former Vanguard assistant coach Kalen Woodyard, owner of Blackwood The Label, for a surprise that could open doors for the seniors.

With Woodyard’s help, Farmer and staff received design tips to combine elements that represent the team. They decided on sleek blue suits, vibrant red ties, and a double-sided handkerchief with a ‘V’ tucked into the breast pocket.

When Farmer announced the details for the senior day, the kids bristled at the idea of wearing suits. The minute they saw the model of their suits, their expressions changed. Upon opening the jacket, they found a helmet with Vanguard’s insignia on the left and their jersey number was on the right.

“They were happy about what they were going to do today,” Farmer said with a warm laugh. “They didn’t know what they were doing. They were just happy to be together. We didn’t plan on teaching so many young men how to tie ties that day because the struggle was we were all sweating trying to help young men put those ties on.”

The team headed back to Booster Stadium, where a second surprise waited for them. Brunch, cheerleaders, parents, photographer Wayne Hopkins, videographer Christin Hayes, and Vanguard Principal Christopher Carlisle were all waiting for them.

The homecoming deepened the meaning of the day. Some parents saw their sons in tailored suits for the first time. The cheerleaders weren’t an addition to the celebration; they were part of it. For every yard the senior class has earned on Larry Fuqua Field, they’ve encouraged them, and the staff wanted to recognize them for their efforts.

“When coach Farmer agreed to do the suits, I thought about legacy,” Ponder said. “I thought about how we’re able to leave something heat no one else has done. He’s always talking about being something special, and that’s a big part of what we tried to do this year. Make them understand how special they are.”

The suit means more than a new pair of clothing for parents. Derek Ponder, a former Knight and current assistant coach, watched as the suits and shared experiences deepened on the bond of a group that’s been together since middle school.

Farmer has molded these young men for the last four years. It’s the last time he’ll coach his son, middle linebacker Terrance Farmer, and nephews Zamaryion Farmer-McCray and Tay’juan Leslie-Farmer in a regular season game. He’s not giving up players. He’s watching his family blossom.

The sheer size of the class makes that type of continuity of rarity. Over four years, major life events happen that can change a team’s outlook.

For several of these athletes, they’ll use them for college game days. For others, it may be worn during the internship that kicks off their career. One thing is certain: any time they close that jacket and button its lapel, they’ll have a brotherhood guarding their hearts and having their backs.

“We want to continue to build young men, and that’s what we’re doing with the Vanguard football program,” Farmer said.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Vanguard combines fashion and passion to reinvent Senior Night