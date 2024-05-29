Senior Michigan transfer leaves NBA draft, commits to USC

According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports and according to a report from ESPN. the USC Trojans have landed former Michigan Wolverine forward Terrance Williams II from the transfer portal after he withdrew from the 2024 NBA draft. Williams declared for the NBA draft on April 4. He also committed to USC, but he wanted to keep his options open. Now it’s official that he is staying in school. The senior forward will come to USC after starting 31 games for the Wolverines in 2023-24.

The 6-foot-7, 210-pound veteran averaged 12.4 points per game, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists while shooting 43.3 percent from the field and 39.7 percent from behind the arc. Williams spent four seasons overall in Ann Arbor, averaging 6.5 points per game, 3.9 rebounds, and 0.8 assists in 115 games, 58 starts, and 21.8 minutes per game.

As a prospect, the Clinton (Maryland) native was a four-star recruit and was ranked the No. 1 player in D.C., the No. 20 power forward, and the No. 105 player nationally. He attended Gonzaga High School in D.C., the same high school that produced USC Heisman winner Caleb Williams, whom he attended school with.

Eric Mussleman has quickly worked to reshape the USC basketball roster since he was announced as the school’s new head coach last month after leaving the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Mussleman has led his teams into the NCAA Tournament in six of the last seven seasons.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Check out more NFL draft coverage with the USA TODAY Sports NFL Draft Hub.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire