'Senior leadership is real,' as Ridgedale reaches football milestone victory Friday

MORRAL — The Ridgedale Rockets played inspired football and picked up their fourth win of the year by beating North Baltimore 37-15.

With its fourth victory, the Rockets have won more football games in a season than any previous team dating back to the 2003 playoff squad. According to Ridgedale coach Corey Chatman, who is in his second season, it's been a build.

"I think what we’ve built here are some competitors," he said. "Senior leadership is real, and this year our seniors have been through the battles of the past and they took it on their shoulders to pull this team along.”

One such senior is Nathan Thiel, who on the first play from scrimmage intercepted the ball and took it 25 yards for a Ridgedale score.

North Baltimore didn’t let the early score deter it.

“We didn’t give up," NB coach Wade Ishmael said. "We played a full game. That interception at the beginning of the game took the sails out real quick, but we didn’t give up after that. We absolutely didn’t give up.”

Key Stretch

NB's Rowan Tackett-Spangenberg kicked a 24-yard field goal and the Tigers took advantage of a special teams mistake by the Rockets when Luke Long found Tackett-Spangenberg for a 8-yard score. The Tigers took the lead 9-7 midway through the first quarter.

This was the first time in the game Ridgedale’s offense took the field, and it was Thiel again coming through for the Rockets. He scampered up the home sideline for a 56-yard score, and Ridgedale never looked back. The Rockets would go on to block a punt, secure a safety and Ashton Fosnaugh would pick off a pass for the Rockets before the final whistle blew.

“Its not me, its not the coaches,” said Chatman, “It’s the kids. You’ve gotta have kids buy in, and these kids bought in.”

Game Balls

Ridgedale's Brayden Townsend led the game in passing, racking up 159 yards and two touchdowns. He added a rushing touchdown as well. Thiel finished with 146 yards rushing and 91 yards receiving. He scored three total touchdowns.

Freshman Luke Long led the Tigers with 150 passing yards and two touchdowns. Tackett-Spangenberg was the favorite receiver, totaling 104 yards and adding a field goal. Defensively, Andre Johnson had an interception, and Zach Trout recovered a fumble.

What’s Next

Next week, Ridgedale (4-3, 3-3) goes to Cory-Rawson (0-7, 0-6), while North Baltimore (2-5, 1-5) will host Ridgemont (2-5, 2-4).

