Senior-heavy Midland Valley looking to leave its mark

Aug. 10—Last season was Midland Valley's best since playing for the Class AAA state championship in 2015. The Mustangs won five games, challenged for the region title and made it clear that they expect to leave the Midland Valley of old far in the rearview mirror.

The goal for this season is to finish games after letting a few of them slip away a year ago, and head coach Earl Chaptman is relying on a big group of 20-plus seniors to make their final high school season count.

"With having so many seniors, I'm expecting leadership from that entire group," he said. "I'm expecting those guys to really show those young guys the way and have that sense of urgency knowing this is their last opportunity to really put Midland Valley football on the map."

The headliner is running back Traevon Dunbar, who will begin his senior season at 100% after missing the first half of last season while recovering from an injury. The ninth-ranked player in the state for 2024 according to 247Sports, Dunbar was recently named to the Mr. Football watch list and will certainly have all eyes on him.

Dunbar rushed for 587 yards and six touchdowns on only 56 carries last season, showing toward the end of the season the form that produced 2,772 yards and 44 scores in his first two seasons at Silver Bluff.

"Here's the thing that I will say — people will remember him from two years ago and what he did as a sophomore," said Chaptman. "He's that same guy, but his hunger has completely increased because he's had football taken away from him already. So it's created more of a sense of urgency for him. A lot of guys don't realize at 15 what it's like to have the game taken away. The fact that he's experienced that already has made him even more focused. But, on top of that, he's the same player he was two years ago, but now he's 205 pounds. That's the thing that people aren't prepared for, now he has the size to match with the speed and ability that he has."

Preston McNair is also back at running back after missing all of last season due to injury. Leading the way up front is senior All-State tackle Braydn Kesselring, and senior Antrone Butler is a key returner at receiver.

The quarterback position is up for grabs, and it has been since February. That was done intentionally by Chaptman, who wasn't planning to name a starter until right before the first game of the season as a way of keeping both candidates hungry and sharp.

The job will be taken either by Preston Butler or Baylen Berendsen, last year's junior varsity quarterbacks. The former was pulled up to the varsity roster as an emergency backup for TJ McElmurray, who's now at Kennesaw State, while the latter took the reins for the JV team.

"We knew that they were both kids whose first year of high school football was last year, so we knew they had a long way to go and I think they've both developed really well. It's just a matter of — I've asked them to manage the game," Chaptman said. "We have a ton of skill around them. The guy that makes the best decisions, the guy that's not going to beat us, that's the guy that's going to take the lead at that position. We're going to run the football. I need them to hit easy throws and not complicate things, and definitely don't turn the football over."

Too many unforced errors doomed the Mustangs in a 52-49 loss to South Aiken and a 48-22 defeat by North Augusta to drop them to third in the region. That's something Chaptman said has to change for them to get over the hump, and they'll look to their seniors on the defensive side of the ball to keep them out of shootouts.

Defensive tackle Jereme Freeman will set the tone up front, and he has a couple of All-State selections behind him in linebacker Dominic Morgan and cornerback Jadyn Simpkins.