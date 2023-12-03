Senior Georgia RB Kendall Milton plans to play in Orange Bowl

Georgia Bulldogs senior running back Kendall Milton is setting an example of some of his teammates. Milton has announced that he plans to play in Georgia’s bowl game against the Florida State Seminoles, per DawgNation.

Milton, a senior, could be playing in his final game in the red and black in the Orange Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. Georgia’s senior class has a chance to become the Bulldogs’ winningest senior class in school history.

Numerous other Georgia players will have to decide if they want to play in the Orange Bowl. Georgia standouts like Brock Bowers, Amarius Mims, Jamon Dumas-Johnson, and Ladd McConkey are all battling injuries, so it would understandable if several of them weren’t available for the Florida State game.

Kendall Milton, who has battled injuries throughout his career, is playing the best football of his career recently. Milton has a career-best 112 rushing attempts for 686 yards and 12 touchdowns. He scored a pair of touchdowns in Georgia’s SEC championship loss to Alabama.

Milton and other Georgia seniors will have to decide if they want to return for another year or enter the NFL draft. The 2020 college football season did not count against anybody’s eligibility, so Milton and other seniors still have a decision to make if they want to return or not.

Georgia running backs Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards are both seniors, so the Georgia backfield may have a different look in 2024.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire