Senior day: Tennessee-Missouri football pregame social media buzz

No. 5 Tennessee (8-1, 4-1 SEC) will host Missouri (4-5, 2-4 SEC) Saturday in Week 11.

Kickoff between the Vols and Tigers is slated for noon EST.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri.

The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

Ahead of the Southeastern Conference East matchup between Tennessee and Missouri, Vols Wire looks at pregame social media buzz. Pregame social media buzz is listed below.

Leave it better than you found it. To our Seniors, one last ride in Neyland.#GBO 🍊 pic.twitter.com/c2YFLybS48 — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) November 12, 2022

Honored to take part in the dedication of the Delta Dental of Tennessee Gate and Lobby at Neyland Stadium. Grateful for the steadfast support of @DeltaDentalTN and glad to have their presence here on our campus. pic.twitter.com/ACBiZTZaU8 — Donde Plowman (@DondePlowman) November 11, 2022

We got a Senior Day sellout! #VolNation we need y’all to come early and be loud on Saturday for our seniors’ last ride in Neyland! #GBO🍊 pic.twitter.com/ya8rUohR4Y — Danny White (@AD_DannyWhite) November 10, 2022

Giving a special senior day S/O to @LBumphus & @pfant12. Had the opportunity to work with them this off season with our camps. These boys battled threw the Butch & Pruitt era, Covid year, Transfer Portal and never turned their back on our program. Tomorrow Salute Them! #VFL✊🏾🍊 pic.twitter.com/WvXaiE7ptx — Juice Davis (@jabaridavis_VFL) November 11, 2022

Here’s a look at our last gameday schedule of the season! We are very excited to honor our nation’s veterans and to celebrate our seniors on Saturday! Go Vols! pic.twitter.com/DHXqClfDxG — UT Bands (@potsband) November 9, 2022

Jalin Hyatt: 16 catches gaining 20+ yards Tied for most in the Power 5 (Jacob Cowing)🔥 pic.twitter.com/4sjPua8kqS — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 11, 2022

Making dreams come true! Looking forward to having you at the game this week Tate! @Dream_On_3 #GBO 🍊 pic.twitter.com/oJQYQJzbTO — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) November 10, 2022

4 years in the greatest atmosphere in sports… truly an honor to be a Vol For Life 🧡 @Vol_Football https://t.co/7i1RbhHz40 — Michael Bittner (@MichaelBittner7) November 10, 2022

I will be in ROCKY TOP this weekend !! Show some love GBO 🍊 @coachg76 @AaronAmaama — 4D4 🎬 (@DeijonLaffitte_) November 7, 2022

Why was TCU behind a one loss Alabama last week but now ahead of a one loss Tennessee this week? 🤔#CFPlayoff — Kyler Brian Kerbyson (@kylerkerbyson) November 9, 2022

Concept ➡️ reality. We did some research for the best Tennessee hat designs in The Game’s history and pulled them out of retirement for y’all to enjoy!https://t.co/KGFhFxY613 🧢 pic.twitter.com/lbukpFIXWB — VolShop (@UTVolShop) November 9, 2022

A dream come true. Senior DL @LBumphus on his journey at Tennessee.#GBO 🍊 pic.twitter.com/DoIxX89HKf — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) November 9, 2022

Only 7 teams can say they have multiple wins vs the current CFP Top 25 💪 Which of these teams deserves a higher ranking? pic.twitter.com/75PVsREkFM — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 9, 2022

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire