Senior Day Success: UWF football soars over Choctaw in dominating fashion

Needing just 42 yards to tie the single-season record for receiving yards, John Jiles didn’t even know he was that close on Monday.

In fact, there’s been a lot of records and awards that Jiles hasn’t been aware of following a game on Saturday – that is until the University of West Florida coaching staff tells him during meetings and practices.

Jiles said he didn’t know he was close to the record until Wednesday of this week.

“John never knows, to be honest. I tell him every Monday, ‘Hey man, you know you got this? (Jiles replies), ‘Oh, really, Coach?’” Nobles said on Saturday with a laugh. “He has no idea on a lot of stuff – which is good. It says a lot about his character.”

During the Argos’ Senior Day victory on Saturday against Chowan, a 52-6 route, Jiles picked up the necessary yardage handedly – and then some. The record-breaking catch came in the second quarter, a 9-yard reception for his fifth catch of the night.

A few plays later, Jiles wound up scoring on an 18-yard on an outside slant route.

But it wasn’t the record that made Jiles a little emotional. It was the fact that his mother was at Pen Air Field, watching Jiles – a Wake Forest, North Carolina, native – play for the first him since he was in high school.

After playing at Wake Forest High School, Jiles played junior college at Fort Scott Community College before playing a season at Virginia Union in 2022.

“A great opportunity for him to play in front of family and get them down here. It was an emotional day for him. He handled it well,” Nobles said. “He’s the last person who was worried about stats. That guy wants to win. … He doesn’t care if he catches one football or 15. He just wants to win.”

“It wasn’t on my mind. I was just trying to play ball,” Jiles said of the record-breaking performance. “It just meant so much having my mom here. And with it being Senior Night, it was a cherry on top for the season.”

Saturday’s game was just another offensive onslaught for the Argos, who put up 501 yards of total offense that was pretty evenly split between the pass and run game. Peewee Jarrett threw for 260 yards – 127 of which were caught by Caden Leggett, who scored thrice – and UWF combined for 241 yards rushing.

West Florida Argo Jalen Bussey (21) runs down field during the final game of the regular season against Chowan Saturday, Novermber 11, 2020 at the University of West Florida.

Jalen Bussey led the Argos with 91 yards, but Jamontez Woods (86 yards) and Daryel Garcais (22 yards) were the point-getters on the ground.

Allowing just one touchdown – a 75-yard pass from Rashad McKee to Tyree Holloway – from Chowan, the Argos’ defense virtually stopped any scoring threats the rest of the game, including some big red zone stops as the Hawks tried to gain some momentum.

West Florida Argo Justice Willimas (54) goes after Chowan quarterback Rashad McKee (7) during the final game of the regular season against Chowan Saturday, Novermber 11, 2020 at the University of West Florida.

But between a stifling run defense – holding Chowan to just 44 yards on the ground – plus a couple turnovers, including a 62-yard interception return to the Chowan 4-yard line from Amari Mitchell and a fumble recovery by Deshawn Wilson after a bad snap late in the game by the Hawks, UWF easily coasted to the lopsided victory.

“I told (Mitchell), ‘It’s pretty easy for me to call plays from the 4-yard line. I’ll take that any day.’ I’m just excited how we handled offensively and played well, and how the defense gave us good field position all day,” Nobles said. “We know that whatever the road holds for us moving forward, it’s going to be a tough road. We’ve got to keep doing our job. I’m excited about how we played in all three phases and how we handled the weather – a little bit of rain at the end. Our guys weren’t phased at all.”

That road begins next week, as UWF likely has a spot in the playoffs. The to-be-determined opponent and the location of the game will be determined on Sunday with a selection show from the NCAA at 5 p.m. CST (6 p.m. EST) on its website.

Nobles mentioned that the team will be able to watch together, as the Argos will be wrapping up their end-of-season banquet right around the time the selection show is slated to begin.

“It’ll be good to watch the show. … For us, as coaches, it’ll be a quick turnaround. … We’ll leave there and get in the office to get to work,” Nobles said. “Just be happy to know they’ve earned it. … It’ll be cool to celebrate as a team.”

“It’ll be nice to see all the hard work we’ve put in the season is actually paying off. We get more time,” said offensive lineman Oake Stipe, who’s been with the Argos since 2018 when he redshirted. “We celebrated this win, now we celebrate a longer season.”

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: UWF Football: Argos defeat GSC rival Choctaw to end regular season