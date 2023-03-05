Senior Day stunner: Twitter reacts as Iowa suffers embarrassing loss to Nebraska

Despite a slow start, it seemed like Iowa was going to find a way to make Senior Day what everyone hoped it would be.

After all, the Hawkeyes had an opportunity to lock up a double bye and perhaps a No. 2 seed in the Big Ten Tournament next week. Thanks in large part to five first half 3-pointers from Patrick McCaffery, Iowa erased an early 18-9 deficit and led at halftime 43-39.

Things were still looking good for Iowa after Kris Murray put the Hawkeyes in front by seven at 62-55 in the second half with his 3-pointer with 12:07 left to play.

Instead of what should have been a celebration, defensive shortcomings, several big free throw misses, a questionable shot by Payton Sandfort and one big controversial call doomed Iowa.

Nebraska (16-15, 9-11 Big Ten) shot 58.5% from the field and 14-of-26 from 3-point range. The Cornhuskers had four players finish in double-figure scoring.

Nobody hit a bigger shot for Nebraska than C.J. Wilcher, though. Passing out of a double team, Derrick Walker found Wilcher who drained a 3-pointer to put the Huskers up five at 80-75 with 2:33 left to play. Wilcher finished with 12 points.

Nebraska also got 16 points from Sam Griesel, 15 from Jamar Lawrence, 11 from Keise Tominaga and nine apiece from Walker, Sam Hoiberg and Wilhelm Breidenbach.

Meanwhile, Iowa’s Kris Murray’s finished with 22 points, seven rebounds and four assists, but the Cedar Rapids product was just 3-of-13 from 3-point range.

On the Senior Day celebrating their contributions to the program, Connor McCaffery and Filip Rebraca combined for 18 points, but finished just 6-of-19 shooting. McCaffery also had nine assists and eight rebounds, while Rebraca reeled in seven boards.

Patrick McCaffery finished with a game-high 23 points on 6-of-10 shooting from 3-point range. Payton Sandfort added eight points, while Tony Perkins finished with six.

Trailing 80-77, Iowa went to the foul line when Rebraca was fouled. He missed both free throws. Then, after a stop, Sandfort sprinted down and took and missed a perhaps ill-advised and unnecessarily quick 3-point attempt with 45 seconds left in regulation.

Nebraska’s Hoiberg made then made one of two from the charity stripe. That briefly left the door open for Iowa. It closed though as Connor McCaffery went driving into the paint and was whistled for a controversial offensive foul. What appeared to be an opportunity for an and-1 which could have brought the Hawkeyes back within one was instead effectively the final doomsday sentence in this one.

While Hawkeye fans will no doubt point to that call as one of the reasons Iowa couldn’t mount another comeback, Iowa finished the game making just one of its final 10 shots. The Hawkeyes’ final basket came on a Murray layup with 6:12 left to play.

Now, after entering the day with an opportunity at the No. 2 seed in the Big Ten Tournament, Iowa can finish no better than fourth. That would mean a double-bye if Rutgers beats Northwestern. If Northwestern wins, Iowa is the No. 5 seed.

As expected, Hawkeye social media reacted with frustration to a loss that feels like it shouldn’t have ever happened. Here’s a sampling of the Iowa fan base’s reaction.

Thank you, Seniors

Filip Rebraca with a very nice ovation. Has put together an outstanding final season as a Hawkeye. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) March 5, 2023

Remember early when basketball was fun?

One final time in Carver

Unfortunately, pain...

Husker folks are really living it up, huh?

It has now been 309 days since Iowa beat Nebraska in any of the following sports: Basketball

Football

Volleyball

Baseball (On May 1, 2022, NU baseball lost a 5-3 game in 10 innings.) — Dave Feit (@FeitCanWrite) March 5, 2023

Unpredictable Iowa

Another inexcusable loss for Iowa which is why it’s nearly impossible to know what they’ll do during the postseason. Could win a couple games, could shoot 10% and get crushed first round — I Love Iowa Basketball (@ILoveIowaBball) March 5, 2023

Shooting slumps aren't unpredictable, though

This team remains absolutely mystifying. The talent is there. But the shooting slumps are the most consistent thing about them. This sucks — Black Heart Gold pain (@BHGP) March 5, 2023

Not an ideal close

Iowa finished its senior day by missing its final 7 shots, made 1 of its last 10 and held without a FG for the final 6:12. That's like going to the movies, leaving your car door open and wondering why your battery is dead. — Scott Dochterman (@ScottDochterman) March 5, 2023

How did Iowa lose this game with these numbers?

An absolute crazy Big Ten basketball game. Crazy to think this wasn’t a 15 point Iowa win. -21 more shots

-9 more free throws

-21 Offensive rebounds

-15 Nebraska TOs pic.twitter.com/W9eqY5zhxa — Jordan Bohannon (@JordanBo_3) March 5, 2023

The week in review

Stunning week for Iowa… They hand Indiana one of their worst home losses and then lose at home on Senior Day to Nebraska as an 11.5 point favorite. 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️ — Chris Hassel (@Hassel_Chris) March 5, 2023

Didn't deserve it

Connor McCaffery didn’t deserve that as his last game in Carver. I feel terrible for him. He has been such an amazing Hawkeye — Hawkeye Recruiting (@Iowa_Recruiting) March 5, 2023

Waiting since the stare down

I've never seen an official make the charge call so many times on one foul. Kelly Pfeifer has been waiting to do that since his staredown with Fran. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) March 5, 2023

Here's your scenario

Big Ten tourney seeding scenarios: Rutgers wins: Iowa is a 4

Northwestern wins: Iowa is a 5 — I Love Iowa Basketball (@ILoveIowaBball) March 5, 2023

When defense is a problem...

When you have no interest in playing defense and allow a team to shoot 59% and hit 14 threes on Senior Day IN YOUR HOUSE, you deserve to lose. — Irrational Hawkeye (@IrrationalHawk2) March 5, 2023

Explain this

Iowa's gotten swept by Nebraska and Wisconsin in addition to EIU. Goodness. — Grant (@GmanChi_) March 5, 2023

And then the other end of the spectrum

Swept by Nebraska and Wisconsin, swept Rutgers and Indiana. — Hawkeye Nation (@hawkeyenation) March 5, 2023

Yes

That was gross.. — 𝙈𝙖𝙩𝙩 𝙒𝙞𝙣𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙚𝙧 (@ChinLovesIowa) March 5, 2023

There's a first time for everything

First time in the Big Ten era that Nebraska has swept Iowa basketball. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) March 5, 2023

Again...

Nebraska plays spoiler to the Hawkeyes again. Go figure. — Todd Brommelkamp (@ToddBrommelkamp) March 5, 2023

Embarrassing

what an embarrassing, humiliating loss — Evan Baedke (@HawkatHeart) March 5, 2023

Embarrassingly bad effort. Just bad. #Hawkeyes — Cody Hills (@ByCodyHills) March 5, 2023

Hopefully, the women deliver!

That was hugely disappointing Iowa basketball. Hopefully, the women can bring home a B1G Championship today. — Nebraska Hawks Nest (@nehawksnest) March 5, 2023

