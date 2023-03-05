Senior Day stunner: Twitter reacts as Iowa suffers embarrassing loss to Nebraska

Josh Helmer
Despite a slow start, it seemed like Iowa was going to find a way to make Senior Day what everyone hoped it would be.

After all, the Hawkeyes had an opportunity to lock up a double bye and perhaps a No. 2 seed in the Big Ten Tournament next week. Thanks in large part to five first half 3-pointers from Patrick McCaffery, Iowa erased an early 18-9 deficit and led at halftime 43-39.

Things were still looking good for Iowa after Kris Murray put the Hawkeyes in front by seven at 62-55 in the second half with his 3-pointer with 12:07 left to play.

Instead of what should have been a celebration, defensive shortcomings, several big free throw misses, a questionable shot by Payton Sandfort and one big controversial call doomed Iowa.

Nebraska (16-15, 9-11 Big Ten) shot 58.5% from the field and 14-of-26 from 3-point range. The Cornhuskers had four players finish in double-figure scoring.

Nobody hit a bigger shot for Nebraska than C.J. Wilcher, though. Passing out of a double team, Derrick Walker found Wilcher who drained a 3-pointer to put the Huskers up five at 80-75 with 2:33 left to play. Wilcher finished with 12 points.

Nebraska also got 16 points from Sam Griesel, 15 from Jamar Lawrence, 11 from Keise Tominaga and nine apiece from Walker, Sam Hoiberg and Wilhelm Breidenbach.

Meanwhile, Iowa’s Kris Murray’s finished with 22 points, seven rebounds and four assists, but the Cedar Rapids product was just 3-of-13 from 3-point range.

On the Senior Day celebrating their contributions to the program, Connor McCaffery and Filip Rebraca combined for 18 points, but finished just 6-of-19 shooting. McCaffery also had nine assists and eight rebounds, while Rebraca reeled in seven boards.

Patrick McCaffery finished with a game-high 23 points on 6-of-10 shooting from 3-point range. Payton Sandfort added eight points, while Tony Perkins finished with six.

Trailing 80-77, Iowa went to the foul line when Rebraca was fouled. He missed both free throws. Then, after a stop, Sandfort sprinted down and took and missed a perhaps ill-advised and unnecessarily quick 3-point attempt with 45 seconds left in regulation.

Nebraska’s Hoiberg made then made one of two from the charity stripe. That briefly left the door open for Iowa. It closed though as Connor McCaffery went driving into the paint and was whistled for a controversial offensive foul. What appeared to be an opportunity for an and-1 which could have brought the Hawkeyes back within one was instead effectively the final doomsday sentence in this one.

While Hawkeye fans will no doubt point to that call as one of the reasons Iowa couldn’t mount another comeback, Iowa finished the game making just one of its final 10 shots. The Hawkeyes’ final basket came on a Murray layup with 6:12 left to play.

Now, after entering the day with an opportunity at the No. 2 seed in the Big Ten Tournament, Iowa can finish no better than fourth. That would mean a double-bye if Rutgers beats Northwestern. If Northwestern wins, Iowa is the No. 5 seed.

As expected, Hawkeye social media reacted with frustration to a loss that feels like it shouldn’t have ever happened. Here’s a sampling of the Iowa fan base’s reaction.

Thank you, Seniors

Remember early when basketball was fun?

One final time in Carver

Unfortunately, pain...

Husker folks are really living it up, huh?

Unpredictable Iowa

Shooting slumps aren't unpredictable, though

Not an ideal close

How did Iowa lose this game with these numbers?

The week in review

Didn't deserve it

Waiting since the stare down

Here's your scenario

When defense is a problem...

Explain this

And then the other end of the spectrum

Yes

There's a first time for everything

Again...

Embarrassing

Hopefully, the women deliver!

