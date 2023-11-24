Senior Day Honorees: A look at the 16 seniors who will make their last appearance at Autzen
There’s a lot on the line in this last regular season game with Oregon State. It’s the Civil War. A trip to Las Vegas and the Pac-12 title game is on the line as well as a rematch with Washington.
Perhaps lost in the hype is that Oregon will say goodbye to a group of 16 seniors who made their own special impact on the program. The group includes some lifelong Ducks as well as some that were Ducks for a short time, but nonetheless, they made a lasting impact on Oregon that will be remembered for a long time to come.
Here are the seniors who will be making their last appearance inside Autzen Stadium and their career stats.
QB Bo Nix
Once a Duck, Always a Duck 🦆
Happy Senior Night, Bo Nix! #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/2Ks6gSD1vN
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) November 24, 2023
Career Stats: 1,204-for-1,827 passing (66 percent), 14,383 yards (248 ypg), 103 TD, 25 INT
DL Brandon Dorlus
Once a Duck, Always a Duck 🦆
Happy Senior Night, @brandon_dorlus! #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/KTzWu9CD3S
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) November 24, 2023
Career Stats: 106 tackles, 27 for loss, 12 sacks
DB Steve Stephens IV
Once a Duck, Always a Duck 🦆
Happy Senior Night, @Steve_Most_Dope! #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/58VwLM35cy
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) November 24, 2023
Career stats: 132 tackles, 4 for loss, 2 INT
LB Jamal Hill
Once a Duck, Always a Duck 🦆
Happy Senior Night, @Scoobzilla3! #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/pZHvkdteRN
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) November 24, 2023
Career Stats: 142 tackles, 4 for loss, 2 sacks, 2 INT
DL Popo Aumavae
Once a Duck, Always a Duck 🦆
Happy Senior Night, @PopoAumavae#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/nwhycCqzHb
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) November 24, 2023
Career Stats: 80 tackles, 11 for loss, 5.5 sacks
LB Mase Funa
Once a Duck, Always a Duck 🦆
Happy Senior Night, @mase_funa! #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/83xIk3eMgi
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) November 24, 2023
Career Stats: 133 tackles, 18.5 for loss, 7 sacks, 1 INT, 1 TD
K Camden Lewis
Once a Duck, Always a Duck 🦆
Happy Senior Night, @LewisCamden! #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/GKsuaLE4GN
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) November 24, 2023
Career Stats: 248-for-251 EP, 46-for-64 FG (72 percent), 386 points
DL Taki Taimani
Once a Duck, Always a Duck 🦆
Happy Senior Night, @TakiTaimani!#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/mm2lQMMxIY
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) November 24, 2023
Career Stats: 99 tackles, 6 for loss
DB Twikweze Bridges
Once a Duck, Always a Duck 🦆
Happy Senior Night, @Trikweze! #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/4nEpovJomm
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) November 24, 2023
Career Stats: 89 tackles, 2.5 for loss, 4 INT
DL Casey Rogers
Once a Duck, Always a Duck 🦆
Happy Senior Night, @caseyrogers99! #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/eL44f2fmnH
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) November 24, 2023
Career Stats: 91 tackles, 12 for loss, 3 sacks
DB Evan Williams
Once a Duck, Always a Duck 🦆
Happy Senior Night, @evan_williams32!#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/UtpHWCP6eq
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) November 24, 2023
Career Stats: 291 tackles, 16 for loss, 5.5 sacks, 4 INT
DB Khyree Jackson
Once a Duck, Always a Duck 🦆
Happy Senior Night, @Real_Khyree! #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/oavRuvBz2c
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) November 24, 2023
Career Stats: 42 tackles, 5 for loss, 2 sacks, 2 INT
DB Marko Vidackovic
Once a Duck, Always a Duck 🦆
Happy Senior Night, @kidfromgermany! #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/ouzAGBhDRI
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) November 24, 2023
DB Devin Morrow
Once a Duck, Always a Duck 🦆
Happy Senior Night, @devmorrow! #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/IZXVkC4ADO
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) November 24, 2023
LB Elijah Williams
Once a Duck, Always a Duck 🦆
Happy Senior Night, @e1ijahwi11iams!#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/JdSGwTPBCr
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) November 24, 2023
OL Junior Angilau
Once a Duck, Always a Duck 🦆
Happy Senior Night, @junior_angilau!#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/OHse9vl53V
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) November 24, 2023