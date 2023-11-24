Senior Day Honorees: A look at the 16 seniors who will make their last appearance at Autzen

There’s a lot on the line in this last regular season game with Oregon State. It’s the Civil War. A trip to Las Vegas and the Pac-12 title game is on the line as well as a rematch with Washington.

Perhaps lost in the hype is that Oregon will say goodbye to a group of 16 seniors who made their own special impact on the program. The group includes some lifelong Ducks as well as some that were Ducks for a short time, but nonetheless, they made a lasting impact on Oregon that will be remembered for a long time to come.

Here are the seniors who will be making their last appearance inside Autzen Stadium and their career stats.

QB Bo Nix

Career Stats: 1,204-for-1,827 passing (66 percent), 14,383 yards (248 ypg), 103 TD, 25 INT

DL Brandon Dorlus

Career Stats: 106 tackles, 27 for loss, 12 sacks

DB Steve Stephens IV

Career stats: 132 tackles, 4 for loss, 2 INT

LB Jamal Hill

Career Stats: 142 tackles, 4 for loss, 2 sacks, 2 INT

DL Popo Aumavae

Career Stats: 80 tackles, 11 for loss, 5.5 sacks

LB Mase Funa

Career Stats: 133 tackles, 18.5 for loss, 7 sacks, 1 INT, 1 TD

K Camden Lewis

Career Stats: 248-for-251 EP, 46-for-64 FG (72 percent), 386 points

DL Taki Taimani

Career Stats: 99 tackles, 6 for loss

DB Twikweze Bridges

Career Stats: 89 tackles, 2.5 for loss, 4 INT

DL Casey Rogers

Career Stats: 91 tackles, 12 for loss, 3 sacks

DB Evan Williams

Career Stats: 291 tackles, 16 for loss, 5.5 sacks, 4 INT

DB Khyree Jackson

Career Stats: 42 tackles, 5 for loss, 2 sacks, 2 INT

DB Marko Vidackovic

DB Devin Morrow

LB Elijah Williams

OL Junior Angilau

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire