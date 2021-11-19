Senior Day: Every Georgia football senior

The Georgia Bulldogs host the Charleston Southern Buccaneers on Nov. 20 in what will be the final home game for numerous seniors on the UGA football roster.

Georgia is No. 1 and undefeated. Bulldog fans should thank the current seniors on the Georgia roster. Several seniors elected to return to school instead of declaring for the 2021 NFL draft.

Now, Georgia’s seniors are 10-0 in their final season and are looking to wrap up another perfect year at home. Most of UGA’s senior class have only lost at Sanford Stadium once (2019 game against South Carolina).

Many of Georgia’s seniors are eligible to return for another season next year. The 2020 college football season did not count against players’ eligibility, so there may be a few players on this list who decide to return to Athens following the 2021 season.

However, the current group of seniors should be honored for senior day as if this game will be their last one between the hedges.

Running back James Cook

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Bulldogs running back James Cook is a key senior for UGA. He is likely headed to the NFL following the 2021 college football season. Cook’s receiving skills are well-suited for the NFL

Linebacker Quay Walker

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Quay Walker is one of several Georgia linebackers who will have 2022 NFL draft aspirations. Walker has played in 47 games during his UGA career.

Defensive back Ameer Speed

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia defensive back Ameer Speed has played in 43 games for UGA. He has been an unsung special teams player for several years. Speed has played a large role throughout his senior season and has a career-high 11 tackles in 2021.

Defensive back Derion Kendrick

Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Georgia defensive back Derion Kendrick transferred to UGA from Clemson this year. The senior gained some instant gratification with the Week 1 win over Clemson. Kendrick will be huge for UGA in the postseason.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Stetson Bennett was overlooked as a recruit and transferred away from Georgia. Now, he leads the No. 1-ranked team in the country. Bennett, like all non-super seniors, could return following the 2021 season.

Linebacker Adam Anderson

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson is the saddest and most disappointing story of the 2021 senior class. Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson is facing a felony rape charge. Anderson was projected as a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

Defensive back William Poole

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia defensive back William Poole is one of the veterans of the UGA secondary. Poole has a reserve role, but has been around for ups and downs since the Rose Bowl-winning season back in 2017.

Safety Christopher Smith

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Senior safety Christopher Smith’s pick six of Clemson helped UGA win in Week 1. Smith has been solid ever since stepping in to start late last season.

Linebacker Robert Beal

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Robert Beal Jr. will have a large role to end his UGA career. Beal Jr. is stepping up in Adam Anderson’s absence.

Defensive back Latavious Brini

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive back Latavious Brini has stepped up following Tykee Smith’s injury. Brini has 34 tackles this season and has started almost every week.

Wide receiver Brady Tindall

UGA senior receiver Brady Tindall played at Mercer before coming to Athens, Georgia. Tindall may see some late action against Charleston Southern.

Linebacker Channing Tindall

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall would be the star of many defenses in college football. Tindall recorded three sacks against Tennessee and is one of the fastest linebackers in the country. He has a bright NFL future.

Tight end Chase Harof

Georgia tight end Chase Harof played in his first career game against Missouri. He will look to make another appearance against Charleston Southern.

Offensive guard Justin Shaffer

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Georgia left guard Justin Shaffer has started for the past two seasons for the Bulldogs. Shaffer is a fifth-year senior meaning this will be his last game at Sanford Stadium.

Offensive tackle Jamaree Salyer

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Georgia offensive tackle Jamaree Salyer has been a rock for the Dawgs this year. Salyer has played in 44 career games for UGA. He is banged up right now, but will try to play a few snaps in what could be his final career home game.

Punter Jake Camarda

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

UGA punter Jake Camarda has steadily improved throughout his career. He may have an NFL future ahead of him, which is rare for a college punter. Fans will miss having an elite punter.

Defensive lineman Julian Rochester

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia defensive tackle Julian Rochester began his UGA career in 2016! Rochester has played in 53 career games for Georgia, but has battled injuries the past couple of seasons. The sixth-year senior will be missed.

Defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Georgia senior defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt has 101 career tackles for the Bulldogs. Wyatt attended Hutchinson Community College before coming to Georgia. This will be his last season for UGA.

Defensive lineman Jordan Davis

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Defensive lineman Jordan Davis, a former three-star recruit from Charlotte, North Carolina, helped set the tone for the 2021 Bulldogs when he announced his return. Davis will be a high NFL draft pick.

Linebacker John Stanton IV

UGA linebacker John Stanton has played in two games for the Dawgs. Stanton previously played for Samford before coming to Athens, Georgia, for the 2021 season.

