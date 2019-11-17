In one final game at Reser Stadium, the seniors got to walk off the field victors.

Following a perfectly-defended two-point conversion and a converted fourth and short by Oregon State, they finally broke the curse.

Going into the contest, the Beavers (5-5, 4-3 Pac-12) had not defeated a conference opponent at Reser Stadium since the 2016 Civil War. This season especially had some ugly performances with the starting offense only putting up 28 total points against Pac-12 teams heading into Senior Day.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But when the final whistle sounded and the clock hits zeros, the Beavers sideline sprinted onto the field with the students right on their tails.

The seniors darted for the following sideline where all their parents resided for their final snaps in Corvallis. Everywhere you turned there were families hugging, celebrating, posing for pictures, etc.

Senior lineman Gus Lavaka spoke about the win among the chaos.

There's a lot of emotions right now. I mean, this is my last game... Just one more game and then we're bowl-eligible. It was great to finish off senior night like this.

These seniors have been through multiple head coaches and have been instrumental in turning the program around. Without their hard work and them buying into Coach Smith's vision for the program, they would not be one game away from a bowl with two games remaining.

You can watch the full celebration of the players in the video above.

On Senior Day, the Beavers finally break through originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest