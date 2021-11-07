Senior Christyn Williams scores game-high 20 and other takeaways from UConn women’s basketball’s exhibition victory over Fort Hays State

The UConn women’s basketball team breezed past Division II opponent Fort Hays State 111-47 in an exhibition game at Gampel Pavilion on Sunday afternoon in front of a crowd of 8,488, the first game the Huskies had played in front of a real home crowd in some 600 days.

Senior Christyn Williams scored a game-high 20 points on 9-for-14 shooting, while five others finished in double figures.

Here are some takeaways from how the Huskies, including an intriguing group of newcomers, fared in their final tuneup before hosting Arkansas in their season opener next week.

Sophomores look good

The current sophomore class impressed last year as freshmen, with Paige Bueckers, Aaliyah Edwards and Nika Mühl among the players getting the most time by the end of the season.

On Sunday, that group picked right back up where they ended.

Edwards earned the start in the exhibition, reflecting the lineup Auriemma went with for the majority of the 2021 NCAA Tournament when Mühl went down with a ankle injury. Mühl and Edwards combined for nine of UConn’s first 13 points before the rest of the crew found its footing. Even Mühl made an immediate impact off the bench when she checked in at the 2:46 mark with a steal and score through contact.

Bueckers did a bit of everything with seven points, nine assists (six in the first half), four rebounds and making her defense felt with five steals and two blocks. Edwards finished with 17 points, five rebounds and two assists.

Dorka Juhász stands out

No newcomer stood out more than Ohio State transfer Dorka Juhász. Juhász, a 6-foot-5 forward and one of the first two players off the bench, was all over the floor, altering shots and forcing steals on the perimeter, knocking down a 3, enforcing her will in the paint with post moves and dominating the glass. She led all scorers at the half with 11 points and finished with 15 and eight rebounds.

Azzi Fudd fires away

Story continues

Fudd checked in alongside Juhász in the first quarter and after a quiet start came out firing away to start the second. Fudd made a trio of 3s, all assisted by close friend Bueckers, and showed off her textbook shooting form and speedy release in the process. She added one more basket to finish with 11 points.

3-point shooting

Particularly in the first half, the Huskies excelled from beyond the arc (8 for 12), an area where players aside from Bueckers struggled last season (hitting 32% of their shots).

Aside from Fudd, Evina Westbrook had a great game from 3, going 3 for 4 from deep in the first half. If she can keep that up this season, that would be huge for the Huskies, as Westbrook was a bit inconsistent on 3s last season (33.9 percent).

Ducharme’s late surge

Freshman Caroline Ducharme is known for her 3-point shooting, but Geno Auriemma has said he’s been impressed with her ability to use her length (she’s 6-2) on the defensive end and to get to the rim on offense.

Ducharme had some early jitters Sunday, missing all four of her 3-point attempts. But she got into a groove by the fourth, scoring all 10 of her points in that quarter and finding a flow getting to the basket.

She made her presence felt all over the court with five rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals.

Rotation clues

Nine players saw time through the first 3 1/2 quarters, giving clues to who may end up being the regulars in the rotation. Sophomore Mir McLean checked in for her first court action with just under four minutes left in the third, freshman Amari DeBerry subbed in with just over a minute left in that quarter and sophomore Piath Gabriel was the last to take the floor at the 4:30 mark on the fourth. Gabriel went 3 for 3 in that span to come away with six points and two rebounds.

Junior Aubrey Griffin and freshman Saylor Poffenbarger were not in uniform due to injury. Griffin is dealing with a high ankle sprain, and Poffenbarger was wearing a boot on her right foot.

Alexa Philippou can be reached at aphilippou@courant.com