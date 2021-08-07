Senior care facilities open their HEART for Tift Regional
Aug. 7—TIFTON — Georgia Living Senior Care, Cypress Pond Senior Care and Maple Court Senior Care recently made a $10,000 contribution to Tift Regional Medical Center through the Georgia HEART program. Taking part in the contribution were, from left, Dr. Greg Anderson, shareholder/owner Georgia Living Senior Care; Joey Marta, executive director Cypress Pond/Maple Court; Debbie Edenfield, regional administrator Georgia Living Senior Home Care; Alex Le, chief operating officer for Southwell; and Chris Dorman, chief executive officer for Southwell). For more information, visit www.GeorgiaHeart.org or www.TiftRegional.com/TaxCredit.