I've returned home after a whirlwind week in Mobile, Alabama. After going over my notes and taking in Saturday's game, here are my biggest Senior Bowl winners by position.

Liberty QB Malik Willis

Willis entered Senior Bowl week facing the highest degree of difficulty of any quarterback. A dynamo outside of structure who played in a playground-style offense at Liberty, Willis would be asked in Mobile to play almost exclusively within pro-style structure.

Mostly without use of his legs, and almost entirely within structure, with a whole-new set of characters around him, Willis was he clear best quarterback on the field in Mobile. Wednesday practice's session, conducted in driving rain, was a “all who have doubted will become believers” statement day. The elements effected the accuracy and velocity of the other five quarterbacks. Not Willis.

Willis’ throws sliced through the downpour at high velocity undisturbed, and he was hitting receivers on the hands in a way his contemporaries weren’t. He made a strong case that day that he has this class’ strongest arm. This wasn’t necessarily a surprise — Willis’ 11.0% PFF big-time throw rate in 2011 dwarfed the 6.5% that Desmond Ridder and Bailey Zappe put up (no other top quarterback prospect cracked 6%).

Willis is the most athletic quarterback to enter the NFL since Lamar Jackson. He only got brief opportunities to flash that high-value aspect of his game in practices. But during Saturday’s game, Willis was unleashed in a game scenario and finished as one of the leading rushers. He's terrifying in the open field.

Willis is a scrambler we haven't seen before, with quasi-Lamar Jackson speed and quasi-Jalen Hurts power. If he weren’t a quarterback, Willis would be getting drafted in late-April anyway as a running back with kick return utility. His athleticism will compare favorably to any RB in this class.

Willis emphatically confirmed the sizzle of his tools in Mobile. It was his meat-and-potatoes play within structure, his ability to run through progressions and make the right decision, that cemented him as arguably the event’s biggest riser.

As I wrote in a post-practice dispatch: There are no sure things in this quarterback class. At some point, people are going to ask themselves: In lieu of a sure thing, why don’t we shoot the moon on a Josh Allen-ceiling?

Missouri RB Tyler Badie

Badie rose most on my board among runners in Mobile. At Missouri, he was an undersized workhorse who handled heavy volume as both a runner and receiver. It was unclear to me how smoothly his game would translate.

But he impressed during each and every session with with his agility between the tackles, his slipperiness outside them, and the vision/decision-making combination behind the line that allowed each of those areas to shine. He keeps himself small, hides behind that offense line, and consistently finds a runway upfield.

Badie is a patient back with good hands. Just doesn’t like to pass block. He’s a fit for a lot of RB-needy teams and could factor into a platoon quickly.

NDSU WR Christian Watson

Trey Lance’s favorite toy from their days working together in Fargo, Watson came into this week seen by some as a one-trick pony, a 6-foot-4, 211-pounder who can take the top of the defense. He certainly confirmed the downfield play in Mobile, torching several corners — it’s not just the speed, it’s his ability to smoothly release, built stout with good feet.

But another element of his game that wasn’t talked about much was also apparent: When long runs broke off, Watson invariably was downfield acting as the lead envoy. This was a staple of NDSU’s offense, and Watson was awesome at it: His 72.2 run-blocking grade last season was solidly above-average in this receiving class.

It was the other stuff Watson did in Mobile that has his stock surging. The fact that nobody was disturbing his releases. The crisp routes. The work in the intermediate area of the field, catching the ball in close quarters. Those sticky hands. The toughness and competitiveness — whether functioning as a receiver or as a blocker. The guy doesn’t take plays off.

Next month in Indianapolis, Watson is going to run in the high-4.3s or low-4.4s. I will bet right now that he will also be on everyone’s NFL Combine “Winners” list. To have a huge process, he needed to have a huge Senior Bowl — and he delivered. Watson is now a real threat to go in the top-50.

Ohio State TE Jeremy Ruckert

Ruckert burst out of the shadows in Mobile. On Tuesday and Wednesday, he flashed the surest hands among the tight ends on the field, catching anything within his vicinity. Ruckert’s week ended after only two full practice sessions after he suffered a minor injury. But boy did he show a lot in those two sessions. You need to discuss him among the top two-way tight ends in the class, now.

Coming into the week, I wouldn’t have done so. Ruckert is very clearly skilled, but at Ohio State he was like a really good side dish that doesn’t get touched much at a feast because of all the other food on the table. Ruckert was never featured in a passing game that boasted Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave and Jaxon Smith-Njigba (and Jameson Williams prior to this past season).

In Columbus, Ruckert was moved around more than most prospects in this positional class, playing 30.1% of his snaps inline, 38.7% in the slot, 9.7% out wide, and the rest deployed out of the backfield. Over a full season, PFF never graded him higher than 72.0 (2000). His run-blocking grade of 68.3 last season was okay but nothing special. But he was never poor in that area, and, over 39 targets last fall, Ruckert dropped only one ball.

In a very crowded tight end class, Ruckert needed to have a statement week, and he obliged.

Boston College iOL Zion Johnson

A first-team All-American last season, the 6-foot-3, 314-pound Johnson emphatically carried the momentum over into Mobile. By the end of the week, he'd been named the Senior Bowl's top practice player regardless of position.

What particularly impressed onlookers was Johnson's ability to so easily transition to center. The Senior Bowl was light on that position, so Johnson volunteered. Upon the conclusion of Wednesday’s monsoon of a practice, while most other players (and the entirety of the media lol) were fleeing to shelter, Johnson was on the field practicing shotgun snaps.

Johnson was also named the top offensive linemen at the event. Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy likens Johnson to Cardinals C Rodney Hudson. Expect to see Johnson off the board in the top-50 picks.

Oklahoma DT Perrion Winfrey

No defensive player impressed me more during the week. Winfrey was the defensive linemen that nobody wanted to draw in one-on-ones. He was dominant rep-in, rep-out. In team drills, the offense eventually had to just double-team him so that the interior penetration wasn’t blowing up plays prematurely.

A thermonuclear reactor of energy, Winfrey is extremely active, and extremely talkative. He will let you know he’s breached your walls. His teammates feed off the energy.

The Senior Bowl named Winfrey the MVP of the entire event on Saturday. No arguments here. Huge, huge stock-up week. Winfrey profiles as an active three-technique in the NFL.

Florida State EDGE Jermaine Johnson II

The Georgia transfer, a stout edge-setter, opened eyes during Tuesday and Wednesday’s session with his downright ferocious brand of pass rushing. This is the area of Johnson’s game that has the most rough edges. But he’s made enormous strides since leaving Athens.

Johnson was a wrecking ball, combining power and relentlessness with a grab-bag of pass-rushing moves that he’s clearly worked doggedly to refine over the past calendar year. Nobody could block him in Mobile. After dominating those first two days, Johnson bowed out of Thursday’s practices.

Before, Johnson was a one-note pass-rusher – a pitcher with one good pitch. Now, for the sake of this metaphor, let’s say he has three or four. The ability to keep offensive linemen from sitting dead-red on his heater has made all the difference. Johnson likely punched his Round 1 ticket in Mobile.

LSU LB Damone Clark

We knew Clark was athletic, and we knew he was a good tackler. Perhaps we didn’t appreciate how well-rounded his game was.

Clark’s run-stopping machinations were once again on full display. He comes downhill with aggression and conviction, and you aren’t getting away when he has you on the hook. Clark also showed off some of the pass-rushing prowess that we saw in flashes at LSU.

Coverage was the one area of his game that never stood out at LSU. But Clark tangibly improved in that area in 2021, and was, in Mobile, surprising fluid fanning out into coverage and closing the curtains on passing windows.

Expect Clark to excel in athletic testing at next month’s NFL Combine, which should improve his stock again.

UTSA CB Tariq Woolen

Woolen entered Senior Bowl week seen as a boom-or-bust proposition. He may still be that, but he certainly made onlookers more comfortable with the risk profile.

A long, well-built cornerback who is a tool shed of physical gifts, Woolen’s consistency comes and goes. In practices, we’d see him erase a receiver on one rep and get burned the next. The former reps showed how high the ceiling is — when he’s locked-in, Woolen is too long, too strong, and too athletic to shake, he muddies throwing windows and discourages passes as a matter of course.

On the bad reps, he can get lost, or he can take a false step and find himself ceding separation too easily. But like Winfrey, Woolen has an infectious energy to him that his teammates seemed to be feeding off during practices.

If you trust your defensive coaches and want to roll the dice on upside, Woolen is going to appeal to you. There’s work to be done, but not many corners in this class come with a higher ceiling. Expect Woolen to star at the NFL Combine.

Baylor S Jalen Pitre

Pitre was one of my favorite defenders to watch in college football the past few years, a do-it-all playmaker who earned 80-plus PFF run defense grades each of the past three seasons while simultaneously being an active pest in coverage.

But some questioned Pitre’s transition to the NFL. At a shade under 5-foot-11 and a shade under 200 pounds, could he be the same sort of all-purpose defender that could move around the formation? Which position was he best-suited for?

Reasonable minds can still disagree on the latter question, but you can no longer argue about Pitre’s viability as an NFL playmaker. He was destructive in one-on-one passing drills, the defensive back equivalent of Winfree — nobody wanted to draw him. Pitre was getting his hands on everything. If Pitre fails in the NFL, it will have more to do with lack of coaching imagination than anything to do with him.

A huge winner from Senior Bowl week, Pitre’s NFL Combine will be huge for where he ultimately comes off the board. Questions about his size will be assuaged with a strong set of testing numbers.