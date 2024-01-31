Senior Bowl week will be crucial for Washington QB Michael Penix Jr.

It’s beginning to look like draft season with the opening day of practice for the Reese’s Senior coming to a close. Lots of players made an impact on day one of a long week, and many have a chance to lift their names further up the NFL team’s draft boards. One such name who impressed today was Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

There is little question if Penix can play in the NFL, that became evident this season as he was one of the most prolific signal callers in the whole country, helping guide his team to the national championship game. Penix put on a show with the Huskies tossing 36 touchdowns to his prolific receiving core and proving to be one of the top leaders in the country.

Not many quarterbacks throw a prettier ball than Washington QB Michael Penix, Jr. This was the final throw of the entire early practice session on Day 1 of Senior Bowl week. Drops it right in the bucket to USC RB Marshawn Lloyd pic.twitter.com/Uu51JRv504 — Jeff Haeger (@TheJeffTakeWVUE) January 30, 2024

A few big questions that are going to haunt Penix throughout the draft process are his ability to stay healthy and his ability to create plays outside the pocket. A big part of the Senior Bowl is going to be putting Penix through the crucible and seeing if he can improve on areas of weakness. If Penix can show a clean bill of health and the ability to move outside the pocket and make plays, who could launch himself up into the first round.

