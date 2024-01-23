Senior Bowl receivers to be coached by Cardinals QC coach

Coming up on February 3 is the 2024 Senior Bowl, the biggest pre-draft all-star game for the top prospects. The Arizona Cardinals will get an extra close look at some of the receiver prospects.

The Senior Bowl announced that Connor Senger, the Cardinals’ offensive quality control coach under head coach Jonathan Gannon, will coach the wide receivers for the American team.

Senger will get to work with receiver prospects like Florida State’s Johnny Wilson and Georgia’s Ladd McConkey.

Senger is a holdover from the Cardinals’ 2022 staff. He was a Bill Bidwill coaching fellowship recipient and worked with the team’s quarterbacks. He was promoted to offensive quality control coach in 2023 after Gannon was made head coach.

Now he will get inside information on some of the receiver prospects the Cardinals could target in the draft in April.

