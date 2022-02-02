Senior Bowl Quarterbacks: Day One

Editor’s Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly ($9.99) or save 20% on an annual subscription ($95.88). And don't forget to use promo code SAVE10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!

MOBILE, Ala. - Senior Bowl practices are underway and this quarterback group is firmly under the microscope, more so than in recent years. In the past couple of seasons, there have been 1-3 quarterbacks that have been under consideration to be drafted highly, but this year is different. All six players at the position have the ability to be drafted in the top 100. This week will do a lot to separate out this group of quarterbacks on everyone's big boards. After watching them all live, here is a breakdown of their performances.

National Team

Nevada's Carson Strong

The second you see the ball leave Strong's hand, it pops out as if it came out of a launcher. A true pocket passer, the arm was as advertised. He was firing the ball all over the field, but he threw a couple of deep balls with way too much arc, allowing the defender to run underneath it. The biggest takeaway from Strong's performance was how limber and fluid he looked with his movements. He didn't wear a brace at all during practice and he did a great job moving around the pocket and with bootlegs. The long-term prognosis on his knee will ultimately decide his fate come draft time, but it was exactly what you wanted to see from Strong.

Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder

Unlike Strong, Ridder didn't have the banner day that he was hoping for coming into the week. Throughout practice, Ridder struggled mightily with his ball placement and overall accuracy. Throughout his college tape, these issues have popped up on numerous occasions. These issues were on full display today. He missed passes low, high, out front, and behind on a regular basis. So much so that he was the worst quarterback in the group. There is still a lot to like with Ridder especially with the mental part of the game, but the accuracy woes are extremely concerning moving forward throughout the week and beyond.

Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett

Pickett started off the week by stirring up a bit of controversy. He didn't get his reportedly small hands measured during weigh-in's due to a double jointed thumb. Once he hit the practice field, it didn't matter. Pickett was very crisp all afternoon, hitting routes on all levels with relative consistency. His mechanics were clean and he was fluid on the move. The biggest issue Pickett will have standing out against the high upside players with elite traits also at his position. Pickett's biggest draws are his high floor and consistency but the NFL is trending towards high upside traits. He will need to have some wow factor moments to stand out of the crowd.

American Team

Western Kentucky's Bailey Zappe

Having played at FCS Houston Baptist in 2020, Zappe was the player with the most to prove. He played in an offense heavily reliant on structure and not needing a big time arm to run the offense with high efficiency. On his film throughout the year, there were instances where the ball didn't pop out of his hand. He didn't have that issue today. Zappe showed the requisite arm strength needed to be successful in the NFL. He threw two of the best deep balls on the day and was dynamite in the short game. What was evident is how uncomfortable Zappe was throwing the ball over the middle of the field in the intermediate areas. Throughout the next two days, that will be an area that I need to see Zappe improve if he wants to be considered in the day two range.

North Carolina's Sam Howell

Howell receives a lot of comparisons to Baker Mayfield, and a lot of that has to do with their body types being impeccably similar. Their play style, however, is incredibly different. Mayfield is a gunslinger who wants to take chances to increase his big play potential, but Howell would prefer to take the safe route. That was on full display today, as he did that on a couple of occasions. He ran the ball in a few reps of 11-on-11 drills and even threw the ball away in some passing drills. What he did do well was show nice touch on the ball and showed his nice deep ball, but the consistency was not there whatsoever. If he wants to separate himself from the group, he will need to show more of what he can do the next two days.

Liberty's Malik Willis

Coming into this week, there wasn't a player with more to gain or lose than Willis. Having played in an offense that was basically backyard football at the FBS level, Willis' major areas of opportunity revolved around operating within structure and using progressions. He was able to show some of both today along with displaying his dynamic arm talent. The ball comes out of his hand like a missile as he was hitting passes to all levels of the field. He did miss on a couple of throws, but the entire practice was him throwing within structure and he passed that test with flying colors. If Willis has two more days like he did today, he could end up easily going in the top 10 of April's draft.