Senior Bowl Q&A with Texas A&M WR Ainias Smith

Today, some of the best eligible players for the 2024 NFL Draft will compete in Mobile, Alabama in the Reeses’ Senior Bowl.

This is the prospects’ final chance to make an impression on NFL scouts before transitioning to preparation for the NFL combine. It comes after a long week of practices and learning to play with a brand new group of teammates.

Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith had 53 catches for 795 yards and 2 touchdowns his year to lead the Aggies air attack. The 5-foot-9, 190-pound offensive weapon is one of many players who will hope to impress scouts during the event today.

Texas A&M WR Ainias Smith confirms he has a meeting set with the Houston Texans tomorrow #WeAreTexans pic.twitter.com/fppmzKyGev — John Crumpler (@JohnHCrumpler) January 31, 2024

Smith himself confirmed that he met this week with the Houston Texans and Texans Wire’s own John Crumpler had the opportunity to speak with him about his week of practice and overall transition to the NFL:

John Crumpler, Texans Wire: What does it mean to be at the Senior Bowl?

Ainias Smith, Texas A&M WR: It’s everything. I’m definitely honored and blessed to be here, going up against all this great competition and it’s been a honor just be able to meet a lot of new coaches and get the interview process, going and whatnot, meeting new coaches meeting and, I guess you can say, getting introduced to new play calls and different schemes and how I’ll probably be used in the NFL. So definitely an honor and a blessing for sure.

JC: How did you feel about your first two days of practice in Mobile?

AS: I mean, I feel pretty good. First day, I feel like I’ll say I was dipping my feet in the water, getting back to putting on the pads. Today, I feel I came out a whole lot better, a lot stronger, more energy. I feel like the team in general came out with a lot more energy so it was smooth for sure.

JC: What kind of player and kind of person is an NFL team getting when you walk into that locker room in May?

AS: You’re getting somebody that’s dedicated, never gonna quit. Somebody that’s not only dedicated to the game, but dedicated to the process, you know, always trying to enjoy the process. Never going to, like I said, shy away from competition, never gonna quit. So you’re gonna get somebody that wants to be successful and going to help the team believe or help lead the team to have success.

“I made a block, I forgot who I made the block on but I remember taking his helmet off. I hope they see the toughness in me.” Texas A&M WR Ainias Smith on one play he hopes NFL coaching staffs see to know his game best. pic.twitter.com/NWGsBsCuv0 — John Crumpler (@JohnHCrumpler) February 1, 2024

JC: This time of year NFL coaches watch a lot of film. What’s one play that you hope coaches see on your tape to fully understand what you bring to the table?

AS: I hope they look back at 2020 when we were going up against Florida. I remember I had made a block. I forgot who I made the block on but I remember taking his helmet off. So I hope they just see the toughness in me in that play and continue to watch all the rest of my film.

JC: What kind of future role do you see yourself playing for an NFL team?

AS: That’s a great question. I’ll probably say a little bit of receiver, a little bit of running back, a little bit of special teams. Whether that’s on punt return, kick return, being a gunner, being on kickoff. Whatever they really need me to be. I’ll just say an all-around athlete for sure.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire