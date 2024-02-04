Senior Bowl Q&A with Louisville CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr.

The 2024 Senior Bowl concluded Saturday with a 16-7 National Team victory over the American Team.

One of the stars of the week, and the stars of the game, was Louisville cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. He had a phenomenal week of practice and was able to cap it off with an excellent interception against Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman in the game.

The Houston Texans have been confirmed to have met with Brownlee during the Senior Bowl week, which comes with no surprise considering the uncertainty of the position and his talent that was on display.

Texans Wire’s John Crumpler was on site this past week in Mobile, Ala., and had a few minutes to talk with Brownlee about his experience and transition to the next level.

John Crumpler, Texans Wire: Jarvis, what does it mean to you to compete this week at the Senior Bowl?

Jarvis Brownlee Jr., CB, Louisville: Dream come true. It was amazing, I always pictured myself here. I knew it was going to take work ethic and I just kept working man. Kept working and kep believing in God, it’s a blessing.

JC: How have you felt about the first 2 days of practice in Mobile? What are your goals moving forward with the game Saturday?

JBJ: I felt great. Locked a lot of people up, I’ve been getting the eyes I wanted. I’m just here to show that I’m the top dog, I’m the top corner in the draft here. You know I’m just trying to make these folks believe that. See my aggression I play with, that I play with an edge and that’s about it. Do the same thing in the game: Play with that edge, show that I’m a dog, that I’m passionate about football and I love the game.

JC: What kind of player is an NFL organization getting when they draft you later this spring?

JBJ: They’re getting everything, they’re gettinge everything about me man. They’re getting a team player, a genuine guy who cares for others, you know, who wants to learn with new experiences and new ideas. They’re getting an aggressive player, a guy that plays with, a dog, and a guy that plays with an edge.

Jarvis Brownlee Jr. spoke with me about where he envisions his future role in the NFL and a college moment he hopes coaches see. Good stuff here on a future great NFL nickel and his mentality both studying film & playing. He was a big winner at Day 2 of the Senior Bowl pic.twitter.com/oL0K2Kjq4H — John Crumpler (@JohnHCrumpler) February 1, 2024

JC: What type of role do you see yourself playing for an NFL defense at the next level?

JBJ: Personally, I think I’ll be at nickel you know, inside the box. Locking up fast guys, you know, guys that can move. I feel like I’m good at that, I got great attributes and fast change of direction. I watch a lot of film, so that’ll get me on top of my opponents.

JC: If there's any game on film that you hope NFL evaluators are watching, what was it? Why are you proud of it?

JBJ: My game against Notre Dame, I took that game very seriously that whole week. I study film on the receivers, quarterback. You know, I played Sam Hartman for all my years. So I kind of had an edge about him. Just knowing that I study film. So you know, I think I gave up one ball, which was a touchdown, but you know, everybody gets beat. So you gotta have short term memory. But, I locked up a lot in that game. So I’m hoping that’s the game they go watch and see. Faced adversity in that game and I came back and still played hard. Got my team the W.

