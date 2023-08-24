The Senior Bowl published a massive watchlist for 2024

One of the biggest events on the NFL draft calendar, the annual Senior Bowl is a can’t-miss opportunity for scouts of all persuasions. And while the game doesn’t take place in Mobile, Alabama until late January, the Senior Bowl published its initial watch list for the draft class of 2024.

It’s a giant list compiled by Senior Bowl president Jim Nagy and his team of 11 scouts. There are over 700 players from all levels of the NCAA, from D-I powerhouses like Alabama and Clemson down to D-III Mount Union and Wisconsin-Platteville. Only players who have attained senior status before the end of the 2023 college year are eligible.

This is a nice resource to check early in the season to help identify players to watch in the games. Obviously, there are far more players on the watch list than there are draft slots, but that’s what the scouting process is all about.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire