Senior Bowl projects how many 2024 first-round picks Alabama will have

On Monday morning, the Senior Bowl released its projections for how many draft picks each team in the College Football Playoff would have if the 2024 NFL draft were today.

Alabama came in fourth place with nine players projected to be picked in the upcoming draft.

Michigan led the way with 14 players projected to be picked. Texas was projected to have 11 chosen and Washington was projected to have 10 chosen.

In the 2023 NFL draft, 10 Alabama players were drafted. Three of the Crimson Tide players were chosen in the first round.

Needless to say, it will be interesting to see how the Senior Bowl’s projections play out.

Spent past six weeks on calls with NFL scouts/execs, college coaches, & agent community. Based on those conversations, here's @seniorbowl projection for how many prospects each school in #CFBPlayoff would get drafted if #NFL Draft happened today. Projections don't include players… — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) January 1, 2024

