Senior Bowl Preview: What to watch for

Editor’s Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly ($9.99) or save 20% on an annual subscription ($95.88). And don't forget to use promo code SAVE10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!

MOBILE, Ala. - The week of the Senior Bowl is arguably more important than the game itself. You get to see players compete on an equal playing field in drills, matching up players from different conferences and levels participating in the same drills. You can learn a lot about players, especially the small-school guys, seeing them succeed or fail in those drills. Being in new situations can do wonders for helping quantify what teams see on film.

What the game doesn't do is show these players in a true simulation. The teams run a condensed, rather basic playbook that is conducive to an environment of "best man wins" rather than a masterclass of scheme. Because of that, how you watch the game to learn about players and prospects needs to be approached as such.

Here are four areas to watch for during Saturday's game:

Quarterback Control of the Offense

There isn't a ton to read with the quarterbacks and commanding the offense. The teams run about a dozen plays and don't get a lot of work during practice to run the plays with the team. One element to watch with the quarterbacks is how confident they are commanding the offense. When you have so little time practicing with the team to get comfortable with your surroundings and playbook, seeing a quarterback really confident running the offense is a nice touch. Another element to keep an eye on is watching the quarterbacks taking snaps from under center. Kenny Pickett has a lot of experience with taking snaps from under center, but the other five don't have a lot. Seeing them handle the center exchanges will be something to keep tabs on.

Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks

Story continues

As I mentioned earlier, this is an environment that gives players opportunities to thrive in one-on-one situations. There isn't a better matchup to watch than corners and wide receivers. Teams are not allowed to blitz in this game which will put defenders in a lot of man coverage and some zone as well. Throughout the week, Christian Watson and Calvin Austin III dominated the cornerbacks, but in a game situation, those corners will have an easier time in coverage with help over the top and potentially on the inside.

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!

Running Backs

Practices are not a great place for the running backs to thrive. They get an opportunity to run routes and show their skills in pass protection, but running the ball is less than ideal. Defenders don't go all-out trying to tackle you and contact is at a minimum. With the limited playbook, running backs will be able to show their skills with vision, contact balance, and burst on every snap. Running behind a new offensive line will be a challenge for them in regards to patience because they will have to really be aware of what the lineman are doing as they set up their blocks.

Offensive Line Protection

Other than wide receiver one-on-ones, watching the trench guys is the best part of Senior Bowl practices. The variance in those reps make it incredibly entertaining. It also lets both sides try new moves and adjust their strategies on the fly. In a full game setting, protections will be crucial. Knowing the players next to you and being able to pass off defenders and having cohesion is something to keep tabs on, along with seeing which defenders are the best rushers. The last few years, there has been a pass rusher that has taken over the game and made a big splash. We could see the same thing this year, possibly with Myjai Sanders or Perrion Winfrey.