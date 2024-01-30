Senior Bowl players to watch this week at practices and Saturday’s game

The annual Senior Bowl is taking place this weekend down in Mobile, Alabama, with the game kicking off at 10 a.m. PT on Saturday morning. However, there are multiple practices taking place this week leading up to the big showcase, most of which are being aired on NFL Network and ESPN Plus.

A total of five Oregon Ducks are down in Mobile looking to showcase their abilities and up their NFL Draft stock. Beyond just the Ducks, there are a number of players who Duck fans know well from their time in college who will be interesting to watch as well.

Here’s a list of all the players that you need to be aware of this week at the Senior Bowl.

Oregon QB Bo Nix

Bo Nix will be among the most-watched players at this year’s Senior Bowl, with many believing that he has a chance to cement a first-round draft grade with a strong performance.

Oregon C Jackson Powers-Johnson

Some mock drafts have had Jackson Powers-Johnson going in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, so it will be interesting to see how the buzz around him grows throughout the week.

Oregon DL Brandon Dorlus

Brandon Dorlus is among the more intriguing defensive line prospects this year because of his versatility and ability to fit at multiple spots on the defensive front. It will be interesting where he slots this weekend as he starts the draft process.

Oregon CB Khyree Jackson

Khyree Jackson has a chance to explode on the scene this week thanks to his size and athleticism. I feel like there is a chance that we leave the weekend with most draft analysts thinking that he is a solid Day 2 pick.

Oregon S Evan Williams

Evan Williams was a late addition to the Senior Bowl roster, but he has a chance to really make a name for himself and boost his draft stock with a strong performance.

BYU OT Kingsley Suamataia

This former Oregon Duck has had a great career at BYU, and could now be one of the first offensive tackles off of the board in the first round if he impresses in the draft process.

Washington QB Michael Penix

Aside from Bo Nix, it’s likely that most of the eyes at the Senior Bowl will be on Michael Penix as well, another polarizing draft prospect. He has shown flashes of being potentially the best QB in this class with his arm talent, but there have been some pretty bad performances mixed in there as well this year.

Auburn CB DJ James

Another former Duck, DJ James had a really strong career at Auburn to finish out his college years, and he could be a really good cornerback at the next level. I’m curious to see where his draft stock lands after this weekend.

