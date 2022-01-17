Senior Bowl offensive linemen and RBs for the Lions team announced

The American team at the upcoming Senior Bowl is really taking shape. The Senior Bowl announced which players at two more positions will be playing under the Detroit Lions coaching staff on the American roster.

The running backs and offensive linemen for the team are out, and the Lions staff has some talent on its hands in Mobile in February.

While these are generally the two positions of lowest draft need for the Lions entering the offseason, the exposure and experience working closely with the American players is a huge benefit for Detroit’s coaching staff. Among the most intriguing talents among the RBs and OL:

Connor Heyward, Michigan State

Dylan Parham, Memphis

Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

Jamaree Salyer, Georgia

