Senior Bowl Notebook: Day 2 observations and confirmed meetings with Texans

The 2024 Senior Bowl raged on during Wednesday’s practice and the upcoming class of NFL draft prospects once again shined with opportunities against their peers.

Texans Wire’s own John Crumpler was on the ground to look at potential future additions for the Houston Texans and these were his notes from practice – with a particular focus on wide receivers, defensive linemen, and defensive backs.

Defensive Domination

“Let’s go” was the rallying cry from one of the American Team offensive linemen. It came after a player got firmly up field and was able to make a nice cut to the second level. The only problem?

That play would have been a tackle for loss in a real football setting.

The American Team defensive line dominated practice, both individually and physically for the second day in a row and there are some standouts that certainly would help DeMeco Ryans with his goal of boosting the trenches.

First up, University of Texas defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat is nearly impossible to miss on the field even when next to other large defensive players. He’s listed at 6-foot-4 at this event and declined to weigh in. However, there are certainly no concerns with how he moves that mass once the pads are on.

Sweat’s pure power was constantly on display on Wednesday and there was even when a play when he practically bent Arkansas center Beaux Limmer in half during a one-on-one drill. There are always concerns about the durability and stamina of players with Sweat’s size, but there’s no doubt he’ll make a huge impact at the next level.

Missouri DL Darius Robinson has had some impressive moves during the OL v DL period. Second day in a row that they’re struggling with LSU’s Jordan Jefferson. — John Crumpler (@JohnHCrumpler) January 31, 2024

Missouri defensive end Darius Robinson was another consistently impressive player on Wednesday and his violence and power were evident working as an edge rusher. The 6-foot-5, 286-pound pass rusher showed off a variety of moves and was consistently finding ways to beat tackles. He’s going to fly up draft boards after this week and it’s well deserved.

Finally, FSU edge rusher Braden Fiske had another good day. The 6-foot-3 295-pound defensive lineman has shown great burst and control throughout the week.

Overall, it was a huge day for the defensive line and this will likely continue into both Thursday’s practice and the game on Saturday. The Houston Texans are fortunate to be scouting an event with this level of talent in the trenches.

Receivers Notebook

A strong class of receivers kept up the good work on Wednesday.

Michigan wideout Roman Wilson once again took the spotlight and was able to win one of the last reps of the practice against star Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell. It came on a quick outbreaking route where Mitchell slipped and was made all the more impressive with a one-handed grab to secure an errant pass from Washington’s Michael Penix. He’s likely played himself into Round 2 this week.

Speaking of Quinyon Mitchell, North Carolina receiver Tez Walker had his own phenomenal moment against the cornerback. After an up and down Day 1, his explosiveness was back again on Wednesday but unfortunately the hands were similarly uneven. He dropped the ball on the sideline after a phenomenal corner route. He has not done himself any favors this week in Mobile despite the ample talent when moving on the field.

Somebody finally gets the best of Quinyon Mitchell… and he doesn’t hold on. Great route from Tez Walker but he can’t finish the play. Been an issue for him all week. Mitchell’s reign continues. pic.twitter.com/PE19l0hY0V — John Crumpler (@JohnHCrumpler) January 31, 2024

Wide receiver Johnny Wilson, a draft darling at his listed height of 6-foot-6, is another player struggling to separate from the pack. He hasn’t made the most of his frame, even with subpar quarterback play, and his skillset just hasn’t matched the potential to this point.

Xavier Legette, his teammate, was able to do the opposite after a sub-par Tuesday. On a day where Ladd McConkey was not as dominant, Legette shined as the best receiver on the American Roster and showed off the physicality and ball skills that have fans and NFL teams alike interested in his talents.

One non-receiver worth mentioning, Penn State tight end Theo Johnson, had another great day and is showing off an impressive blend of blocking and catching prowess at his position in Mobile. He was also able to detail his route running with the Texans Wire.

“There’s a play that we run that kinda turned into my play…” Listen to this thoughtful response from Penn State TE Theo Johnson on the tight end option route and his ability to read coverages. This is the kind of player Bobby Slowik could find ample use for #WeAreTexans pic.twitter.com/CjU63kLPcu — John Crumpler (@JohnHCrumpler) January 31, 2024

There are plenty of notable receivers in Mobile but these continued risers, and fallers, are worth having on the radar entering Day 3.

Confirmed Texans Visits

Players will meet with many teams during the course of the Senior Bowl. The following players have confirmed meetings with the Houston Texans this week:

WR Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

WR Jacob Cowing, Arizona

WR Roman Wilson, Michigan (per Cody Stoots, Houston Football)

TE Theo Johnson, Penn State

OT Patrick Paul, University of Houston (per Cody Stoots, Houston Football)

DE Darius Robinson, Missouri (per Cody Stoots, Houston Football)

LB Payton Wilson, NC State

LB Cedric Gray, UNC (per Cody Stoots, Houston Football)

CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo (per Cody Stoots, Houston Football)

CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr, Louisville

S Malik Mustapha, Wake Forest

“I’m just excited to be an off-ball linebacker… I’m going to be the best special teams guy any team has ever had” NC State linebacker Payton Wilson on his role at the NFL level. Would be an incredible skill set and attitude to mold under HC DeMeco Ryans #WeAreTexans pic.twitter.com/5oixShSnis — John Crumpler (@JohnHCrumpler) January 31, 2024

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire